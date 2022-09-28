ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

F-16 fighter jets were scrambled after a false bomb threat was made aboard a flight from San Francisco to Singapore

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1KhS_0iDDwcKX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcoQd_0iDDwcKX00
A Singapore Airlines jet was escorted to Singapore's Changi Airport by F-16 fighter jets after a bomb hoax on board.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images; Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty images

  • F-16s were scrambled after a bomb threat was made on board a flight from San Francisco to Singapore.
  • Flight SQ33 made loops over the waters off Singapore before landing at Changi Airport.
  • Singapore authorities said a 37-year-old male passenger was arrested in relation to the incident.

A fighter jet escort was scrambled after a bomb threat was made aboard a flight from San Francisco to Singapore.

The incident occurred aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ33, which departed for its 16-hour journey from the San Francisco International Airport on Monday at 10.05 p.m. Pacific Time.

Singaporean authorities were alerted to a bomb threat aboard the flight on Wednesday at 2.40 a.m. local time, per CNA , after which an F-16 fighter jet escort was launched.

Singapore Airlines told Insider in a statement that an "unruly passenger" had hit a cabin crew member and made a bomb threat on the flight.

The airline said the passenger was '"subsequently restrained" and that all passengers and crew "disembarked normally" after the incident at 9.20 a.m., Singapore time.

"We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details," Singapore Airlines said in its statement.

According to the plane's flight path information, as shown on FlightRadar24 , the aircraft flew in several loops over the waters off Singapore — one over the Indonesian island of Batam — before landing at Changi Airport.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board the Airbus A359 aircraft often used on this route, though Singapore Airlines advertises a 253-passenger capacity on the flight.

Representatives at the airline did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1RHd_0iDDwcKX00
Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 mapped the loops that Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 took after a false bomb threat was made on board the plane.

FlightRadar24

These loops stand in stark contrast to the more direct flight path that the airline has flown from San Francisco to Singapore on previous occasions.

Singapore's defense ministry confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that there had been a bomb threat aboard the flight.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger had allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in a hand-carry bag, and had assaulted the crew," the statement read.

According to the ministry, Singapore Air Force's F-16 fighter jets "escorted the aircraft to safety" at the island's Changi airport, after which the army's explosive team and the airport police were sent to investigate the threat.

The statement did not specify the number of F-16s launched during the incident.

"The threat was subsequently verified to be false, and the suspicious person has been arrested. Police investigations are ongoing," read the defense ministry's statement.

If you were a passenger on flight SQ33 from San Francisco to Singapore, please feel free to reach out to Insider journalist Cheryl Teh at cteh@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 83

Robert Shaver
2d ago

what good would fighter plains do for a airliner with a bomb on board its not like anyone is going to board it and defuses anything

Reply(14)
13
Thomas Kaczmarek
2d ago

it is really going to pop off between us China and Russia and a third world war is going to start they're testing our capabilities of response times and who all are responding to such things we have a guided missile in the baron straits off of Alaska which is American territory all right they have a guided missile as well as a submarine sitting it all right seeing what our response and response times would be to their ships being there all right so far we responded with nothing like go away go away you know

Reply(10)
9
K@rm@ is a B!÷ch
2d ago

lmao... what did they think they were going to do? Force the plane down or shoot it? Jets are pointless when things escalate to this level. smdh. Only good would be shooting it down over a non residential area if they were really going to do anything. Guaranteed the idiot with the bomb would pull the switch first. News has gotten ridiculous. Why don't you tell the American what's really going on??!

Reply
4
Related
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Airlines#Singapore Changi Airport#San Francisco#Sq33#Pacific Time#Singaporean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Sparks fly from United Airlines flight reportedly forced to emergency land in Newark

Sparks were sent flying as a United Airlines plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey.Instagram user variablecraft says this footage shows the scene as a shower of sparks trailed after the left wing of the plane shortly after takeoff early on Tuesday, 20 September.“After our aircraft experienced a mechanical issue shortly after takeoff, it remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” United Airlines told CNN.The Independent has reached out to United Airlines for comment on the accuracy of the video.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More BBC says Queen Elizabeth’s funeral watched by 28 million people in UKHow will the mini-budget announcements affect your household?Sergei Lavrov calls Zelensky a ‘b*****d’ and walks out of UN meeting
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Two aircraft involved in ‘minor collision’ at Heathrow Airport

A “minor collision” between two aircraft occurred at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, an airport spokesperson has said. Police cars and fire engines attended the scene, but no injuries have been reported.A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield.“No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well.”The London Ambulance Service confirmed it had sent teams to the scene.“We were called today at 8.06pm to reports of an incident at Heathrow airport,” it said. “We sent a number of resources to the scene including members of our...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
Business Insider

Business Insider

640K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy