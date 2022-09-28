ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangle Teezer’s U.S. Expansion Plans Are Paying Off

By Kathryn Hopkins
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian and the Oscars ’ goodie bags have helped British founded hairbrush brand Tangle Teezer to capitalize on its U.S. expansion plans.

The company has been working for the past few years to gain traction in the U.S. and its latest set of results showed that work has come to fruition.

The U.S. is now Tangle Teezer’s largest market, with sales surging 133 percent in 2021. It entered the U.S. through doors at Ulta Beauty , but it now also available at Target, Walgreens, Sephora, CVS and Nordstrom.

The brand’s work with celebrity stylists such as Chris Appleton has helped it in its mission, as he has used the brush on celebrity clients such as Kardashian. It was also included in the Oscars ’ goodie bags.

Sales also grew in other key markets, with China and Japan increasing by 60 percent and 43 percent, respectively. European sales grew 34 percent, and sales in the rest of the world were up by 60 percent.

Overall, it delivered record sales of 43.5 million pounds in 2021, up 47 percent from the prior year when it made 29.6 million pounds, according to the company. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 67 percent to a profit of 9.7 million pounds over the same period.

James Vowles, chief executive of Tangle Teezer Ltd., said: “We began 2021 with a core goal of dramatically growing our footprint and brand awareness in the U.S. and Asia. Due to the exceptional work of our global team, the expansion of existing ranges and retail relationships, and entrance of new categories like scalp care, we are surpassing many of our ambitious targets.

“At home in the U.K., we have also maintained our momentum, grew market share and establishing a number of successful new partnerships,” he continued.

Last year, Tangle Teezer expanded its core product range and entered adjacent hair care categories, helping the company to reach more customers. In particular, sales in the styling category delivered strong growth, driven by the launch of the Ultimate Styler toward the end of the year.

Detangling and accessories categories also continued their strong momentum. In 2021, Tangle Teezer expanded “The Wet Detangler” product family through introducing both large and small versions of the product line, and variants for fine, fragile and naturally curly hair . It also entered the scalp segment, with the launch of the new scalp exfoliator and massaging brush, which recorded strong results the company said.

The Pet Teezer brand also recorded significant growth of 54 percent, underpinned by global expansion and new product innovations. As previously reported by WWD , buzzy beauty mainstays, including CBD and vegan hair dye, are making their way into products for pets.

