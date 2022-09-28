Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs, Vikings soccer showdown ends in tie
SANDPOINT – Despite an impressive first-half performance, the Sandpoint Bulldogs only came away with a come-from-behind 1-1 tie Tuesday night after facing off against rival Coeur d’Alene at War Memorial Field. The Bulldogs played hard, but in the end weren't able to convert that effort into goals, Sandpoint...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS defeats Vikings in 1-0 team win
It was a solid team effort as Sandpoint defeated the Vikings 1-0 in Coeur d'Alene. "I was really pleased with the performance. We were under the lights with a fairly boisterous crowd right on the sideline, so there was a little more pressure than usual," Sandpoint coach Conor Baranski said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS taking on CDA today
If you’re looking for a great game of soccer to watch, you don’t need to look any further than a match Tuesday between the Sandpoint Bulldogs and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings. The Bulldogs boys varsity soccer game will start at 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Field.
FOX Sports
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior
His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Wayne was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Modesto, Calif., to James Simpson and Louise Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in Modesto. Wayne moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 27, 2022
Condo Del Sol now has more than 20 individuals in residence. An additional 48 units will be ready for occupancy next summer. Approximately $10,000 of sod have transformed the grounds around the first townhouses into a charming expanse and the main street, Iberian Way, will be curbed and paved by winter. The condo offices, now in a residential cluster, will move to the recreation building, which will also contain saunas, workout rooms and rooms for private parties for condominium owners and guests.
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Northwood Performing Arts announces fall play
SANDPOINT – Northwood Performing Arts has announced a production of “Barbecuing Hamlet” as the theater group’s fall play. Performances will hit the stage of the Circle Moon Theater on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. Those interested can either watch the play on its own or catch dinner and a show of the original play written by Pat Cook and directed by Jennifer Miles.
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
KXLY
Another very warm day then rain and cooler – Mark
Another Warm Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. It’s going to be warm again today, but we’ll see increased clouds later with showers late tonight. It’s looking partly cloudy and warm statewide. Tracking A Cool Down then a Warm-up We remain warm today with 80 for...
Overturned semi blocking westbound I-90 near Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked between the Mullan Road and Sherman Avenue exits near Coeur d’Alene. The Idaho Transportation Department says a semi-trailer is overturned in the area. The Idaho State Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Festival announces season pass sale
Sure, The Festival at Sandpoint will turn the big 4-0 in 2023, but the community will be the one celebrating with plenty of great music. To catch that music — and save on ticket prices — Festival officials said the best bet is to purchase a season pass. Season passes for 2023 will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1, and cost $299 before fees and taxes.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS hosts 'All Things Senior'
SANDPOINT – It’s time for high school seniors to start thinking about their futures and Sandpoint High School is ready to help. “All Things Senior” — a one-night-only event will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sandpoint High School. SHS officials are inviting all seniors...
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
