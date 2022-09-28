Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Wayne was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Modesto, Calif., to James Simpson and Louise Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in Modesto. Wayne moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs, Vikings soccer showdown ends in tie
SANDPOINT – Despite an impressive first-half performance, the Sandpoint Bulldogs only came away with a come-from-behind 1-1 tie Tuesday night after facing off against rival Coeur d’Alene at War Memorial Field. The Bulldogs played hard, but in the end weren't able to convert that effort into goals, Sandpoint...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS defeats Vikings in 1-0 team win
It was a solid team effort as Sandpoint defeated the Vikings 1-0 in Coeur d'Alene. "I was really pleased with the performance. We were under the lights with a fairly boisterous crowd right on the sideline, so there was a little more pressure than usual," Sandpoint coach Conor Baranski said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti
It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mixed week for PR soccer
PRIEST RIVER — The Spartans did not quite get the week they were hoping for. The boys' rematch against the St. Maries Lumberjacks last Wednesday saw them lose 6-3. The loss came two weeks after Priest River’s 5-4 victory earlier this season. On Friday, the Spartans regrouped and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Depression hurts area's timber production
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS wins VB tourney's Bronze Division
The Sandpoint Bulldogs came home from the Linda Sheridan Classic as winners of the Spokane volleyball tournament's Bronze Division. The Bulldogs won five of the seven games they played during the tournament en route to the tournament win. The team beat Rogers High School twice as Shadle Park, East Valley and Kellogg, losing only to Post Falls and Walla Walla, Wash.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS taking on CDA today
If you’re looking for a great game of soccer to watch, you don’t need to look any further than a match Tuesday between the Sandpoint Bulldogs and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings. The Bulldogs boys varsity soccer game will start at 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Field.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs run strong at Bob Firman Invite
With more than 4,200 athletes from 147 high school in 10 states, the Bob Firman meet is more like a cross country festival. The Bulldog varsity women's team finished ninth in their section and 14th overall at the meet while the men's varsity team finished 15th in the section and 24th overall.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio W. Bonine, 21
Antonio W. Bonine, 21, passed away, in Spokane, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later for the area resident, and local student. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Antonio, at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Really lucky’: Middle schooler stops breathing at football game, revived by spectators
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The community is still in shock after a middle school football game took a turn for the worst. The Central Valley School District says a middle schooler is now recovering. He was knocked unconscious during the seventh-grade Horizon versus Greenacres game on Tuesday. People called 911, saying he wasn’t breathing.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 27, 2022
Condo Del Sol now has more than 20 individuals in residence. An additional 48 units will be ready for occupancy next summer. Approximately $10,000 of sod have transformed the grounds around the first townhouses into a charming expanse and the main street, Iberian Way, will be curbed and paved by winter. The condo offices, now in a residential cluster, will move to the recreation building, which will also contain saunas, workout rooms and rooms for private parties for condominium owners and guests.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
U.S. Air Force Band coming to Inland Northwest in October
INLAND NORTHWEST — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in the Inland Northwest this October. They will be on a 12-day tour across Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The community relations tour honors those who have served and are serving in the Air Force. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, September 26, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 26, 2022. car crashed into a motorhome; female passed out and crashed, there is an older kid in the car. --------------------------------------------- 22-L14984 Welfare Check. Incident Address: 1000 17TH ST. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported:...
Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0