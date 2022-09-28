Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Wayne was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Modesto, Calif., to James Simpson and Louise Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in Modesto. Wayne moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio W. Bonine, 21
Antonio W. Bonine, 21, passed away, in Spokane, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later for the area resident, and local student. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Antonio, at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
U.S. Air Force Band coming to Inland Northwest in October
INLAND NORTHWEST — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in the Inland Northwest this October. They will be on a 12-day tour across Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The community relations tour honors those who have served and are serving in the Air Force. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti
It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
Washington sheriff slams failed liberal policies as homeless encampment 'devastates' Spokane neighborhood
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich joined 'Fox & Friends First' Wednesday to discuss his area's homeless camp that is bringing crime and fear to the Spokane area.
Daughter of North Idaho rock painter makes sure her father's legacy is remembered
POST FALLS, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Many will remember 89-year-old veteran Wally Betz for the paintings he shared with his community in North Idaho. But what his daughter, Vicki Hart, will remember most fondly is the love...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Depression hurts area's timber production
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
inlander.com
Spokane painter Mel McCuddin passes away at the age of 89
Mel McCuddin was a big man, standing at least 6 feet, 2 inches tall, yet by all accounts he never made anyone feel small. Instead, the artist talked softly and carried a big paintbrush, so-to-speak, letting his canvasses say plenty. Surrounded by artwork and his loving family, McCuddin passed away...
Spokane law enforcement conducting raid at Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 27, 2022
Condo Del Sol now has more than 20 individuals in residence. An additional 48 units will be ready for occupancy next summer. Approximately $10,000 of sod have transformed the grounds around the first townhouses into a charming expanse and the main street, Iberian Way, will be curbed and paved by winter. The condo offices, now in a residential cluster, will move to the recreation building, which will also contain saunas, workout rooms and rooms for private parties for condominium owners and guests.
Bonner County Daily Bee
New VA center opening in area
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
North Idaho College interim president resigns from North Idaho College
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College wrestling coach and former interim president Mike Sebaaly has resigned, chief communications officer Laura Rumpler confirmed Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave Sept. 1 for an undetermined period of time. NIC declined to...
