inlander.com
Councilman Zappone swears his proposed redistricting map wasn't meant to benefit Councilman Zappone
Progressive Spokane City Councilmember Zack Zappone narrowly squeaked by in last year's City Council elections, besting conservative business owner Mike Lish in District 3 by just 262 votes, just over a percentage point. But if Map #2 from the City of Spokane Redistricting Board is approved, his reelection fight would...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 27 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Commissioners will hold public hearings at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday October 26, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File VS0001-22 - Hidden Valley Road - Title 40 Vacation. The petitioner is requesting to vacate a portion of Hidden Valley Road, a public Right-of-Way, under Title 40 of Idaho Code. The property is zoned Agricultural/Forestry 20. The project is located off Pinehaven Rd in Section 12, Township 54 North, Range 5 West, Boise-Meridian. File VS0002-22 - Harris Avenue - Title 40 Vacation. The petitioners are requesting to vacate a portion of Harris Avenue, a public Right-of-Way, under Title 40 of Idaho Code. The property is zoned Suburban. The project is located off Highway 41 in Section 25, Township 56 North, Range 6 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present a request for reconsideration to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Board of County Commissions. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-263) Legal#4559 AD#561219 September 20, 27, October 4, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners criticize assessor’s request
COEUR d’ALENE — Despite reservations about the hefty cost, Kootenai County commissioners reaffirmed their decision Tuesday to allow Assessor Bela Kovacs to hire a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel. Commissioners voted 2-1 on the request last week, with Bill Brooks opposing. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Save NIC from FUD
Why do we read in this paper on Sept. 16 that representatives of the majority of the county, the Republican Party (63,755 voters, 63% of registered county voters), are supposedly working to do away with NIC? Are we to believe “My Turn” author, Donna Harvey, that the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, composed of elected Precinct Committeemen representing their precincts, are actively working against the county constituents to “get rid of NIC” and to “get rid of public education” as claimed by the author?
inlander.com
After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit
At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
nicsentinel.com
Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Camp Bay beach issue remanded to commissioners
SANDPOINT — A decision on Camp Bay Road access has been remanded to Bonner County commissioners by a district judge on Sept. 20. M3 first petitioned the county in 2021 to vacate the last half mile of the road for a private subdivision. County commissioners initially approved the application, agreeing with the company’s contention it would benefit the public. The controversial decision prompted a huge public outcry and a Sagle couple filed suit over the decision.
Bonner County Daily Bee
New VA center opening in area
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff sets back timeline to disband homeless camp by a month
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state...
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti
It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe donates $75,000 to Kootenai County human rights group
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Tribe gave $75,000 to the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations during its 23rd annual human rights banquet on Saturday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “We have had no better partner and friend over these more...
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
U.S. Air Force Band coming to Inland Northwest in October
INLAND NORTHWEST — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in the Inland Northwest this October. They will be on a 12-day tour across Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The community relations tour honors those who have served and are serving in the Air Force. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
