NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Commissioners will hold public hearings at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday October 26, 2022, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File VS0001-22 - Hidden Valley Road - Title 40 Vacation. The petitioner is requesting to vacate a portion of Hidden Valley Road, a public Right-of-Way, under Title 40 of Idaho Code. The property is zoned Agricultural/Forestry 20. The project is located off Pinehaven Rd in Section 12, Township 54 North, Range 5 West, Boise-Meridian. File VS0002-22 - Harris Avenue - Title 40 Vacation. The petitioners are requesting to vacate a portion of Harris Avenue, a public Right-of-Way, under Title 40 of Idaho Code. The property is zoned Suburban. The project is located off Highway 41 in Section 25, Township 56 North, Range 6 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: https://www.bonnercountyid.gov/departments/Planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present a request for reconsideration to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Board of County Commissions. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-263) Legal#4559 AD#561219 September 20, 27, October 4, 2022.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO