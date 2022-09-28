Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs, Vikings soccer showdown ends in tie
SANDPOINT – Despite an impressive first-half performance, the Sandpoint Bulldogs only came away with a come-from-behind 1-1 tie Tuesday night after facing off against rival Coeur d’Alene at War Memorial Field. The Bulldogs played hard, but in the end weren't able to convert that effort into goals, Sandpoint...
Bonner County Daily Bee
CFHS defeats Badgers in five sets
At the end of a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle, the Wampus Cats held strong in the fifth set to claim a five-game win over Bonners Ferry at home, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25 and 15-9. "I think that just the girls stepped up and came together and worked really hard," Clark Fork...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mixed week for PR soccer
PRIEST RIVER — The Spartans did not quite get the week they were hoping for. The boys' rematch against the St. Maries Lumberjacks last Wednesday saw them lose 6-3. The loss came two weeks after Priest River’s 5-4 victory earlier this season. On Friday, the Spartans regrouped and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs run strong at Bob Firman Invite
With more than 4,200 athletes from 147 high school in 10 states, the Bob Firman meet is more like a cross country festival. The Bulldog varsity women's team finished ninth in their section and 14th overall at the meet while the men's varsity team finished 15th in the section and 24th overall.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS taking on CDA today
If you’re looking for a great game of soccer to watch, you don’t need to look any further than a match Tuesday between the Sandpoint Bulldogs and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings. The Bulldogs boys varsity soccer game will start at 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Field.
slipperstillfits.com
2022-23 Player Preview: Kaden Perry
Kaden Perry was an absolute menace when he was on the floor. The problem, however, is that he wasn’t on the floor enough during his freshman season. That is no fault of Perry’s, as a balky back related to an injury suffered during Perry’s senior year of high school derailed his first season at Gonzaga and limited him to 8 games—none after the new year.
FOX Sports
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior
His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Depression hurts area's timber production
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Wayne was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Modesto, Calif., to James Simpson and Louise Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in Modesto. Wayne moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti
It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio W. Bonine, 21
Antonio W. Bonine, 21, passed away, in Spokane, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later for the area resident, and local student. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Antonio, at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 27, 2022
Condo Del Sol now has more than 20 individuals in residence. An additional 48 units will be ready for occupancy next summer. Approximately $10,000 of sod have transformed the grounds around the first townhouses into a charming expanse and the main street, Iberian Way, will be curbed and paved by winter. The condo offices, now in a residential cluster, will move to the recreation building, which will also contain saunas, workout rooms and rooms for private parties for condominium owners and guests.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
U.S. Air Force Band coming to Inland Northwest in October
INLAND NORTHWEST — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in the Inland Northwest this October. They will be on a 12-day tour across Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The community relations tour honors those who have served and are serving in the Air Force. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
KXLY
Another very warm day then rain and cooler – Mark
Another Warm Forecast for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. It’s going to be warm again today, but we’ll see increased clouds later with showers late tonight. It’s looking partly cloudy and warm statewide. Tracking A Cool Down then a Warm-up We remain warm today with 80 for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Northwood Performing Arts announces fall play
SANDPOINT – Northwood Performing Arts has announced a production of “Barbecuing Hamlet” as the theater group’s fall play. Performances will hit the stage of the Circle Moon Theater on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. Those interested can either watch the play on its own or catch dinner and a show of the original play written by Pat Cook and directed by Jennifer Miles.
