Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Wayne was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Modesto, Calif., to James Simpson and Louise Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in Modesto. Wayne moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in...
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Janet Lee Brignetti
It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
New VA center opening in area
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bulldog girls win Sandpoint Invite
SANDPOINT — Audrey Sheffler shot a personal best of 83 to earn medalist honors and lead Sandpoint to the team title at the Sandpoint Invitational at The Idaho Club. The Bulldogs shot 350, 27 strokes ahead of second-place Coeur d'Alene. In the boys tournament, Coeur d’Alene shot 293, 27...
Antonio W. Bonine, 21
Antonio W. Bonine, 21, passed away, in Spokane, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later for the area resident, and local student. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Antonio, at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Fire behavior remains low in area
Smoke and fog are settling into the valleys at night and are slow to lift in the morning, Kootenai River Complex fire officials said Monday. "This has made monitoring difficult in the mornings for firefighters but has also kept fire behavior relatively low," they said in a press release. The...
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 169: ITD Construction/Traffic update with Megan Jahns and local headlines from 9/24-9/27
Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, and McDonalds. We kick things off with another ITD Construction/Traffic update with Public Information Specialist Megan Jahns! Make sure to plan ahead and drive safe, North Idaho!. After the interview, Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming...
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
Teaching students the golden rule is not wrong
On Aug. 29, WBCSD’s school board voted 3-1 to rescind its new McGraw Hill English curriculum, which was vetted by IDE and extensively reviewed by WBCSD’s curriculum committee. Foes falsely stated the new program would indoctrinate students using CRT and groom them for sexual exploitation. Challengers against the...
Bulldogs, Vikings soccer showdown ends in tie
SANDPOINT – Despite an impressive first-half performance, the Sandpoint Bulldogs only came away with a come-from-behind 1-1 tie Tuesday night after facing off against rival Coeur d’Alene at War Memorial Field. The Bulldogs played hard, but in the end weren't able to convert that effort into goals, Sandpoint...
Author Talk explores dementia's impact, toll
The library will continue our local Author Talks series this week with Carolyn Birrell, author of "Walking With Fay", a heartwarming and emotional true story of the author’s experience taking care of her mother suffering from dementia. It’s a genuine story that’s relatable for anyone that may have experienced...
SHS hosts 'All Things Senior'
SANDPOINT – It’s time for high school seniors to start thinking about their futures and Sandpoint High School is ready to help. “All Things Senior” — a one-night-only event will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sandpoint High School. SHS officials are inviting all seniors...
Two killed in Monday collision
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Priest River on Highway 57 on Monday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police. ISP said that Priest River man, 47, was southbound in a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on the highway when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a Nordman male, 34, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on.
Festival announces season pass sale
Sure, The Festival at Sandpoint will turn the big 4-0 in 2023, but the community will be the one celebrating with plenty of great music. To catch that music — and save on ticket prices — Festival officials said the best bet is to purchase a season pass. Season passes for 2023 will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1, and cost $299 before fees and taxes.
Mixed week for PR soccer
PRIEST RIVER — The Spartans did not quite get the week they were hoping for. The boys' rematch against the St. Maries Lumberjacks last Wednesday saw them lose 6-3. The loss came two weeks after Priest River’s 5-4 victory earlier this season. On Friday, the Spartans regrouped and...
SHS defeats Vikings in 1-0 team win
It was a solid team effort as Sandpoint defeated the Vikings 1-0 in Coeur d'Alene. "I was really pleased with the performance. We were under the lights with a fairly boisterous crowd right on the sideline, so there was a little more pressure than usual," Sandpoint coach Conor Baranski said.
