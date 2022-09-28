ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Sept. 29, 2022

When summer bid goodbye on Sept. 21, autumn began the next day, but it seemed more like winter. Strong gusts accompanied by rain at lower levels became snow at about 2,500 feet. Eight inches of new snow was measured at Schweitzer Basin lodge, and there were two inches of snow at the Sandpoint dump, which isn’t very high on Baldy road. Frost was general at valley levels Monday and Tuesday mornings.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street

SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for September, 29 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athol, ID
City
Sandpoint, ID
City
Clark Fork, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Priest River, ID
Bonner County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonner County, ID
City
Oldtown, ID
City
Laclede, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 men killed in Bonner County crash

BONNER CO., Idaho — Two men were killed in a head-on crash along SH-57 in Bonner County. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Idaho State Police said a Dodge Ram, driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man, was heading southbound and crossed left of center. He struck a GMC Sonoma, driven by a 34-year-old Nordman man, who was heading northbound.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Avenue#Drug Possession#Suicide#Lakeshore Drive#Sixth Avenue#Bonner County News#Sheriff#N Riley Creek Road#Sagle#Peacock Lane
Big Country News

Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho

PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Police chief for the people

SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bonner County Daily Bee

Depression hurts area's timber production

Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Janet Lee Brignetti

It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October

KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO looking for victim who reported being held at gunpoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a victim who was held at gunpoint in a road rage incident. A deputy was traveling south on Argonne Road near Trent Avenue when a man flagged down the deputy. The man, driving a red car, told the deputy that another man, later identified as 32-year-old Nathan H. Arguello, pointed a gun at him.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy