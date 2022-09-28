Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Northwood Performing Arts announces fall play
SANDPOINT – Northwood Performing Arts has announced a production of “Barbecuing Hamlet” as the theater group’s fall play. Performances will hit the stage of the Circle Moon Theater on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. Those interested can either watch the play on its own or catch dinner and a show of the original play written by Pat Cook and directed by Jennifer Miles.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Festival announces season pass sale
Sure, The Festival at Sandpoint will turn the big 4-0 in 2023, but the community will be the one celebrating with plenty of great music. To catch that music — and save on ticket prices — Festival officials said the best bet is to purchase a season pass. Season passes for 2023 will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1, and cost $299 before fees and taxes.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS hosts 'All Things Senior'
SANDPOINT – It’s time for high school seniors to start thinking about their futures and Sandpoint High School is ready to help. “All Things Senior” — a one-night-only event will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sandpoint High School. SHS officials are inviting all seniors...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Author Talk explores dementia's impact, toll
The library will continue our local Author Talks series this week with Carolyn Birrell, author of "Walking With Fay", a heartwarming and emotional true story of the author’s experience taking care of her mother suffering from dementia. It’s a genuine story that’s relatable for anyone that may have experienced...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Teaching students the golden rule is not wrong
On Aug. 29, WBCSD’s school board voted 3-1 to rescind its new McGraw Hill English curriculum, which was vetted by IDE and extensively reviewed by WBCSD’s curriculum committee. Foes falsely stated the new program would indoctrinate students using CRT and groom them for sexual exploitation. Challengers against the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Janet Lee Brignetti
It is with great sadness the family of Janet Lee Brignetti (Jay, Grandma J, Mamma J) shares she was called to Heaven at the age of 71 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Janet was a member of the Sandpoint and Sagle, Idaho, community for over 30 years. She will forever be remembered for her kind spirit and big heart. She loved the outdoors, taking care of her many animals and pets and being in her garden. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was an active supporter and volunteer with the local veterans.
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Strong season for SMS cross country
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Middle School’s cross country team has kicked off the season, with the girls bringing home medals for their first two meets. The SMS varsity girls got second and the boys got fourth at the Canfield Invitational on Sept. 15. At their next, the Lakes Middle School Cherry Invitational on Sept. 22, the boys came short of the podium by 17 points. The girls won the meet by 28 points.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63
Sidney Wayne Kelley, 63, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Ponderay, Idaho. Private family services have been held. Wayne was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Modesto, Calif., to James Simpson and Louise Kelley. He grew up and attended schools in Modesto. Wayne moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
Bonner County Daily Bee
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 169: ITD Construction/Traffic update with Megan Jahns and local headlines from 9/24-9/27
Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, and McDonalds. We kick things off with another ITD Construction/Traffic update with Public Information Specialist Megan Jahns! Make sure to plan ahead and drive safe, North Idaho!. After the interview, Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Depression hurts area's timber production
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS taking on CDA today
If you’re looking for a great game of soccer to watch, you don’t need to look any further than a match Tuesday between the Sandpoint Bulldogs and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings. The Bulldogs boys varsity soccer game will start at 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Field.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs run strong at Bob Firman Invite
With more than 4,200 athletes from 147 high school in 10 states, the Bob Firman meet is more like a cross country festival. The Bulldog varsity women's team finished ninth in their section and 14th overall at the meet while the men's varsity team finished 15th in the section and 24th overall.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS wins VB tourney's Bronze Division
The Sandpoint Bulldogs came home from the Linda Sheridan Classic as winners of the Spokane volleyball tournament's Bronze Division. The Bulldogs won five of the seven games they played during the tournament en route to the tournament win. The team beat Rogers High School twice as Shadle Park, East Valley and Kellogg, losing only to Post Falls and Walla Walla, Wash.
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
