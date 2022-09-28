Read full article on original website
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
Stay fully armored in God
Greetings to all in the name of our Lord and Saviour Christ Jesus. It has always been known by most of us to make sure we have on the armor of God at all times to combat against the fiery darts of the enemy. The season that we are in now is that we must always be fully and completely armored to be able to stand and having done all to stand.
Fiction: The Rainbow
Suddenly, lightning demands their attention, and rain feeds the earth. “At school today, my friends and I were talking about love,” Sophia Henson shared with her Grandmother. “You and grandpa are the only person I know who has managed to let love last for more than fifty years. . . . . ..”
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
musictimes.com
Jim Post Cause of Death Tragic: 'Reach Out of the Darkness' Hitmaker Dead at 82
Jim Post, the famed folk music star who famously sang "Reach Out of the Darkness," has died. He was 82. Post left the world in deep shock as the crooner died earlier this month. His ex-wife, children's book author Janet Smith Post, shared the saddening news to The New York Times (via Deadline), saying that he passed away on September 14 in hospice care in Dubuque, Iowa.
Why thoughts and prayers are an appropriate response to tragedy
In recent months, the mainstream media and social media critics have ridiculed Christians for their practice of praying for victims of tragedy. They’ve said that thoughts and prayers aren’t enough, claiming that only "true action" can remedy the horrors we face in our world. I’ll admit that simply...
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
The White Rock by Anna Hope review – Mexican gods, looters and miracles
Just off the Pacific coast of Mexico, at San Blas in Nayarit, the White Rock juts up out of the sea. For the Wixárika people, who call it Tatéi Haramara or Mother Ocean, it is a sacred place. According to Wixárika cosmogony, when time began and there was nothing but boiling water covering the earth, the rock was the first solid object to be born and the origin of all life. For thousands of years the Wixárika have made pilgrimages to the site to offer sacrifices and to give thanks.
Dealing With Death Trauma— A Dedication To My Late Brother
Over a million times, l have questioned my existence and exhausted ways outside prayer to try and talk to the almighty and unseen creator. To seek revelation and an understanding of, why me?
Michigan Daily
‘Sins of Our Mother’ covers the gut-wrenching case of Lori Vallow
We have once again arrived at the immortal genre of true crime. More specifically, interest in true crime and crime dramas related to the Mormon faith appears to be skyrocketing. From Hulu’s “Under the Banner of Heaven” to Netflix’s “Murder Among the Mormons,” it seems as though the public’s fascination with the LDS (or Mormon) church and its secrets has increased exponentially. Netflix’s “Sins of Our Mother” is the latest addition to the craze.
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
Smile review – grin and bear it in this queasy, nasty horror melodrama
A psychiatrist fleeing her own trauma discovers a grisly, self-replicating chain of destruction
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
‘Strange World’ creators talk old-school adventures and the importance of legacy
Watching the trailer for “Strange World,” the latest film from Disney animation, it’s easy to get a Jules Verne vibe. And according to director Don Hall, that’s entirely on purpose.
Hilary Mantel: her 10 greatest books
Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died suddenly aged 70, was late to become a household name, but once she did, there was no stopping her. The arrival of the third volume of her Wolf Hall trilogy – after an eight-year wait during which it felt as if the whole reading world was holding its breath – was announced on a billboard in Leicester Square emblazoned simply with the Tudor rose and the characteristically plain opening words of the first novel: “So now get up.” For readers, the great benefit of this late blooming was that there is a whole backlist to burrow through, revealing a writer with a range far beyond the dark corridors of the Tudor court. In chronological order, here are some of her greatest hits.
The Watcher: The real story of a letter to “The New Owner” that turned a dream home into a living nightmare
The six-bedroom Dutch colonial looks like the quintessential American dream home.Nestled on a quiet street in a salubrious suburb, 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey boasts four bathrooms and more than 3,800 square feet on almost a half-acre of land. It’s in a great school district less than 28 miles from Manhattan – the perfect family home for both commuting and raising children.At least that’s what the Broaddus family thought when they bought it nearly a decade ago.Instead, they claimed they received a series of terrifying letters warning that their new home and young children were under constant surveillance by...
Fiction: A New Friend for Timmy. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
