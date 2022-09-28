Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog soccer rolls through Lakeland
SANDPOINT — If there was any fatigue that came from playing two games in two days, the Sandpoint Bulldogs certainly didn’t show it as they rolled through the Lakeland Hawks at home Wednesday night to stay nearly perfect in conference play. Coming off of a 1-1 tie Tuesday...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mixed week for PR soccer
PRIEST RIVER — The Spartans did not quite get the week they were hoping for. The boys' rematch against the St. Maries Lumberjacks last Wednesday saw them lose 6-3. The loss came two weeks after Priest River’s 5-4 victory earlier this season. On Friday, the Spartans regrouped and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
CFHS defeats Badgers in five sets
At the end of a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle, the Wampus Cats held strong in the fifth set to claim a five-game win over Bonners Ferry at home, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 19-25 and 15-9. "I think that just the girls stepped up and came together and worked really hard," Clark Fork...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Strong showing for SHS swim at Lake City Invitational
COEUR d’ALENE — The Bulldogs delivered at the Kroc Center at a Sept. 17 meet, with both Sandpoint teams getting second. The boys team finished just behind the Lakeland Hawks and the girls team finished behind Lake City High. Freshman McCoy Jensen won the 200-yard freestyle and was...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS wins VB tourney's Bronze Division
The Sandpoint Bulldogs came home from the Linda Sheridan Classic as winners of the Spokane volleyball tournament's Bronze Division. The Bulldogs won five of the seven games they played during the tournament en route to the tournament win. The team beat Rogers High School twice as Shadle Park, East Valley and Kellogg, losing only to Post Falls and Walla Walla, Wash.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS taking on CDA today
If you’re looking for a great game of soccer to watch, you don’t need to look any further than a match Tuesday between the Sandpoint Bulldogs and the Coeur d’Alene Vikings. The Bulldogs boys varsity soccer game will start at 4:30 p.m. at War Memorial Field.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs run strong at Bob Firman Invite
With more than 4,200 athletes from 147 high school in 10 states, the Bob Firman meet is more like a cross country festival. The Bulldog varsity women's team finished ninth in their section and 14th overall at the meet while the men's varsity team finished 15th in the section and 24th overall.
FOX Sports
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior
His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
‘Really lucky’: Middle schooler stops breathing at football game, revived by spectators
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The community is still in shock after a middle school football game took a turn for the worst. The Central Valley School District says a middle schooler is now recovering. He was knocked unconscious during the seventh-grade Horizon versus Greenacres game on Tuesday. People called 911, saying he wasn’t breathing.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Depression hurts area's timber production
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio W. Bonine, 21
Antonio W. Bonine, 21, passed away, in Spokane, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. A complete obituary will be published later for the area resident, and local student. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Antonio, at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the care of Coffelt...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 27, 2022
Condo Del Sol now has more than 20 individuals in residence. An additional 48 units will be ready for occupancy next summer. Approximately $10,000 of sod have transformed the grounds around the first townhouses into a charming expanse and the main street, Iberian Way, will be curbed and paved by winter. The condo offices, now in a residential cluster, will move to the recreation building, which will also contain saunas, workout rooms and rooms for private parties for condominium owners and guests.
Bonner County Daily Bee
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 169: ITD Construction/Traffic update with Megan Jahns and local headlines from 9/24-9/27
Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, and McDonalds. We kick things off with another ITD Construction/Traffic update with Public Information Specialist Megan Jahns! Make sure to plan ahead and drive safe, North Idaho!. After the interview, Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming...
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Festival announces season pass sale
Sure, The Festival at Sandpoint will turn the big 4-0 in 2023, but the community will be the one celebrating with plenty of great music. To catch that music — and save on ticket prices — Festival officials said the best bet is to purchase a season pass. Season passes for 2023 will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1, and cost $299 before fees and taxes.
