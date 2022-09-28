Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fire behavior remains low in area
Smoke and fog are settling into the valleys at night and are slow to lift in the morning, Kootenai River Complex fire officials said Monday. "This has made monitoring difficult in the mornings for firefighters but has also kept fire behavior relatively low," they said in a press release. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Depression hurts area's timber production
Senior running back Shawn Scriber rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Spartans blanked the St. Maries Lumberjacks 39-0 in the Intermountain League opener for both teams. 30 Years Ago — 1992. New principal at PRLHS. John Schwartz is the new high school principal. New teachers...
Bonner County Daily Bee
USFS announces summer 2023 hiring
The Idaho Panhandle National Forests will begin hiring for the 2023 season. Applications are being accepted starting today, Sept. 29, for a range of positions at different duty locations across the region, including Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Nordman, St. Maries, Avery, the Silver Valley and Coeur d'Alene. These temporary positions will start sometime between April and June, and end in the fall of 2023.
Bonner County Daily Bee
New VA center opening in area
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Camp Bay beach issue remanded to commissioners
SANDPOINT — A decision on Camp Bay Road access has been remanded to Bonner County commissioners by a district judge on Sept. 20. M3 first petitioned the county in 2021 to vacate the last half mile of the road for a private subdivision. County commissioners initially approved the application, agreeing with the company’s contention it would benefit the public. The controversial decision prompted a huge public outcry and a Sagle couple filed suit over the decision.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 29 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV09-22-1190 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SHARON CHILCOTE Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Donald Chilcote has been appointed personal representative of the above-named descendants. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy of this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 19th day of September, 2022. /s/ Katherine Elsaesser Katherine Elsaesser ELSAESSER ANDERSON, CHTD. 519 High Street P.O. Box 369 Priest River, ID 83856 Phone: (208) 448-2990 Fax: (208) 448-2990 Legal#4568 AD#562157 September 22, 29, October 6, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Two killed in Monday collision
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Priest River on Highway 57 on Monday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police. ISP said that Priest River man, 47, was southbound in a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup on the highway when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a Nordman male, 34, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on.
New VA clinic opening near Sandpoint in October
KOOTENAI, Idaho — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Wednesday that a new contract clinic will open in Kootenai in October 2022. Bonner County VA Clinic for Veterans will serve veterans living in North Idaho, as well as increase access to care for veterans living in rural areas.
Sandpoint Reader
Trestle Creek Marina permit faces termination
The Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans to revoke its permit for the Trestle Creek Marina, citing changes to the proposed project and “significant objections to the authorized activity that were not earlier considered” — in particular, objections to possible impacts on vital bull trout habitat.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 27, 2022
Condo Del Sol now has more than 20 individuals in residence. An additional 48 units will be ready for occupancy next summer. Approximately $10,000 of sod have transformed the grounds around the first townhouses into a charming expanse and the main street, Iberian Way, will be curbed and paved by winter. The condo offices, now in a residential cluster, will move to the recreation building, which will also contain saunas, workout rooms and rooms for private parties for condominium owners and guests.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Shooting for Mars
CLARK FORK – Clark Fork High School junior, Emily Myers dared to go to infinity and beyond this summer with the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Program. One of a select number of juniors from around the state, Myers was chosen for the summer program at the aerospace institute located at Boise State University.
Bonner County Daily Bee
North Idaho Now Podcast Episode 169: ITD Construction/Traffic update with Megan Jahns and local headlines from 9/24-9/27
Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, and McDonalds. We kick things off with another ITD Construction/Traffic update with Public Information Specialist Megan Jahns! Make sure to plan ahead and drive safe, North Idaho!. After the interview, Chanse Watson takes you through the latest news coming...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Teaching students the golden rule is not wrong
On Aug. 29, WBCSD’s school board voted 3-1 to rescind its new McGraw Hill English curriculum, which was vetted by IDE and extensively reviewed by WBCSD’s curriculum committee. Foes falsely stated the new program would indoctrinate students using CRT and groom them for sexual exploitation. Challengers against the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Festival announces season pass sale
Sure, The Festival at Sandpoint will turn the big 4-0 in 2023, but the community will be the one celebrating with plenty of great music. To catch that music — and save on ticket prices — Festival officials said the best bet is to purchase a season pass. Season passes for 2023 will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1, and cost $299 before fees and taxes.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SHS hosts 'All Things Senior'
SANDPOINT – It’s time for high school seniors to start thinking about their futures and Sandpoint High School is ready to help. “All Things Senior” — a one-night-only event will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sandpoint High School. SHS officials are inviting all seniors...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Northwood Performing Arts announces fall play
SANDPOINT – Northwood Performing Arts has announced a production of “Barbecuing Hamlet” as the theater group’s fall play. Performances will hit the stage of the Circle Moon Theater on Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. Those interested can either watch the play on its own or catch dinner and a show of the original play written by Pat Cook and directed by Jennifer Miles.
