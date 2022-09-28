Read full article on original website
Related
Live in a Literal Cave Just Outside of Glenwood Caverns
A home for sale in Glenwood Springs, Colorado is likely, unlike any other home you've ever seen in your life as it is located literally inside of a cave on the side of a mountain that makes up Glenwood Canyon. Location of Glenwood Cave Home. It's hard to land on...
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
Two children go missing on Colorado resort town trail, safely located
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kdnk.org
Meet in the Middle | Two Party Political System
Host Dan Richardson welcomes Gregg Rippy, chair of the Garfield County Republicans, State Representative from 2000-2004 and co-owner of Grand River Construction and Curtis Harrison, the interim state lead for the Colorado Forward Party. They talk about the effectiveness of the two party political system. Meet in the Middle is...
kdnk.org
"We're Here": Trans students and community come together to support dignity, rights
Parents, teachers, students, and other community members attended Wednesday night's RFSD Board of Education meeting -- and most of them gave firm support to the district's efforts to protect LGBTQ+ students. Although there were a few scowling dissenters in the audience—among them Cornerstone Christian pastor Jim Tarr—the vast majority at...
