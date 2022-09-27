ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
Hayler Williams Confirms Taylor York Relationship Ahead of 'This is Why' Album Release

Parawhores, celebrate! Hayley Williams and Taylor York's relationship has finally been confirmed!. The news of their confirmation came days after Paramore finally announced the release date of their upcoming album, "This is Why." Speculations of the couple's relationship have been on the air and unconfirmed throughout the years, and it...
Amy Winehouse's Song For 'Quantum of Solace' Fell Through Because of Tragedy

While the James Bond film series is renowned for its action, adventure, and record-breaking ticket sales, the movies have also grown in popularity for their enduring, iconic theme music. Longtime producer Barbara Broccoli shed light on the Amy Winehouse's song that sadly never materialized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly...
