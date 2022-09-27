Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
We Finally Know Why Nick And Danielle From "Love Is Blind" Are Getting A Divorce
"That's what made me really upset."
John Stamos looks back on mindset during sobriety struggle: 'If I died tomorrow, it's OK'
During an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning," Stamos looked back on his journey with sobriety and friendship with "Full House" co-star Bob Saget.
Beyonce Is ‘Proud’ Of Solange As She Becomes 1st Black Woman To Compose For NY Ballet
Beyonce just proved she is one proud big sis as she lavished praise on Solange for her ground-breaking work with the New York Ballet. The “Break My Soul” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (October 2) to share a few snaps of her younger sibling and congratulate her for becoming the first Black woman to compose for the iconic dance institute.
RELATED PEOPLE
15 "Stranger Things" Bloopers That Made Me Fall In Love With The Show All Over Again
"Wait, you guys didn't shave my head, did you?"
musictimes.com
Kesha's Vocal Chords 'Bled Out' in Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert -- What Happened?
Kesha has disclosed that she suffered a vocal chord hemorrhage on stage at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Tuesday in Los Angeles. So technically it means one of singer's vocal chords bursted and bled out at one point. The "We R Who We R" singer joined Hawkins' cover band...
musictimes.com
Rapper Coolio Once Criticized Himself For Attacking THIS Iconic Singer Due to 'Gangsta's Paradise' Parody
Coolio's past feud with Weird Al Yankovic resurfaced following his sudden death. The music industry woke up on Wednesday with devastating news about Coolio's death. His manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed his untimely passing at the age of 59. Following his death, his hit anthem "Gangsta Paradise" went viral again. At...
musictimes.com
Hayler Williams Confirms Taylor York Relationship Ahead of 'This is Why' Album Release
Parawhores, celebrate! Hayley Williams and Taylor York's relationship has finally been confirmed!. The news of their confirmation came days after Paramore finally announced the release date of their upcoming album, "This is Why." Speculations of the couple's relationship have been on the air and unconfirmed throughout the years, and it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera Reveals Music Executives Wanted to Omit Her Last Name but She Still Kept It; Here’s Why
Earlier this year, Christina Aguilera released her second Spanish-language album titled "Aguilera" and it's all about celebrating her roots. In a recent interview, the singer revealed that she was also inspired during her early days in the music industry. Speaking to HOLA! Magazine, the "Reflection" songstress embraced her heritage, saying...
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Tour 2022: Pop Star Teams Up With THIS Singer to Surprise Fans
Demi Lovato is currently touring across North America to perform songs from her recent album titled "Holy Fvck." During her most recent show, she brought out a special guest to surprise her fans; who could this be?. According to Elite Daily, the former Disney star performed at the YouTube Theater...
musictimes.com
Adam Levine The REAL Victim? Accuser Used Controversy To Star In Reality Show
Adam Levine: Was he only a pawn in the game of celebrity-wannabes?. He did in fact DM numerous ladies on Instagram to flirt with them. However, one of his accusers, Sumner Stroh, seemed to have established herself and overnight became a star shortly after the controversy was made public. The...
musictimes.com
Amy Winehouse's Song For 'Quantum of Solace' Fell Through Because of Tragedy
While the James Bond film series is renowned for its action, adventure, and record-breaking ticket sales, the movies have also grown in popularity for their enduring, iconic theme music. Longtime producer Barbara Broccoli shed light on the Amy Winehouse's song that sadly never materialized in an interview with Entertainment Weekly...
Comments / 0