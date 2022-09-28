Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru
More than 200,000 people in Vietnam took refuge in shelters Tuesday as Super Typhoon Noru barrelled towards its central coast, with forecasters predicting the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the country. Almost half of Vietnam's airports have been shut, schools and offices across several provinces—including in...
Typhoon Noru tears across Vietnam, Laos
Typhoon Noru tore roofs from homes and caused power outages across central Vietnam Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of people taking refuge, after the storm claimed at least 10 lives in the Philippines. - Deaths in Philippines - Noru hit Vietnam after slamming into the Philippines earlier this week as a super typhoon with winds of up to 195 kph, leaving 10 dead and eight missing, the civil defence office said.
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam's Da Nang
Typhoon Noru made landfall near Vietnam's popular beach resort city of Da Nang on Wednesday morning, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods
"The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe," Angelina Jolie posted about the impact that severe flooding has had on 33 million people in Pakistan Angelina Jolie is giving fans insight into a recent trip to Pakistan, where she was able to witness the "devastation caused by severe flooding." Jolie, 47, shared several photos and infographics on social media Thursday, detailing the recent flooding that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called "the worst in the country's history," per CNN. The floods have left 1,100 people dead since mid-June,...
Business Insider
How mountains of worm cocoons are turned into expensive silk in Vietnam
Making silk is a tedious process that includes raising hungry worms and hand-pulling silk from cocoons. In Vietnam, traditional craft villages have struggled as cheaper, fake silk floods the market. But families in Nam Cao village saved their silk business by banding together and forming a cooperative. Silk craft villages...
ASIA・
UN chief 'never seen climate carnage' like Pakistan floods
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he has "never seen climate carnage" on such a scale as he toured parts of Pakistan hit by floods, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation. "Wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries like Pakistan to recover from disasters like this, and to adapt to build resilience to climate impacts that unfortunately will be repeated in the future," Guterres said, adding that G20 nations cause 80 percent of today's emissions.
Northern Kenya faces hunger crisis as drought wipes out livestock
LODWAR, Kenya, Sept 29 (Reuters) - In a dry river bed in Kenya's arid northwest, pastoralists dig ever-deeper pits in an anxious search for water, as the region suffers its worst drought in 40 years, which has wiped out livestock and crops, deepening a hunger crisis.
Gurkha soldier dies during gruelling SAS selection tests in Brunei... with extreme heat suspected of playing a part in the tragedy
Defence chiefs are investigating the death of a Gurkha soldier who was trying to join the Special Air Service. Corporal Navin Thapa Magar was undergoing exhaustive tests in Brunei used to select troops for Special Forces units. Extreme heat is understood to have been a factor in his death, which...
