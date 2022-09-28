Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major step in restoring the Fern Hollow Bridge has officially begun. Around 5 a.m., crews began pumping concrete to create the deck of the new bridge. FERN HOLLOW BRIDGE COVERAGE:Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse: 5th lawsuit set to be filed against city of PittsburghOversized Load: Final beams for Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at construction siteCity of Pittsburgh denies request for Fern Hollow Bridge inspection history documentsReport finds Fern Hollow Bridge appeared to have had 'major decay' just months before collapseNTSB: Bus camera gives information on sequence of Fern Hollow Bridge collapsePort Authority Officers Recognized For Swift Response To Fern Hollow Bridge CollapseTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Trying To Expedite Money For Local Bridge Repairs After CollapseWhat To Expect As Demolition, Rebuilding Process Begins At Site Of Fern Hollow Bridge CollapsePHOTO GALLERY: Fern Hollow Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh's Frick ParkThe pour will take between three and four weeks to complete and then even more time to cure. In all, 1,500 cubic yards will be poured and if all goes as planned, the new bridge is expected to open before Christmas.
