Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers set on fire at training facility

By Mike Darnay, Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple Pittsburgh Police cruisers were left burnt and charred overnight after being set on fire.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the Pittsburgh Police training facility along North Lincoln Avenue on the city's North Side.

Police tell KDKA that the incident is considered suspicious.

No other details surrounding the incident have been made available.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

