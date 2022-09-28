ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Where did Florio rank among NJ governors?

Death exalts us. I've always known it. Rarely does anyone have anything but good things to say at your funeral. Jim Florio died this past weekend at 85. He was a one-term Democratic governor who served in between two two-term Republican governors and a figure who sparked enough outrage to launch a grassroots campaign against his policies and put New Jersey 101.5 on the map.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education

Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)

New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Jon Corzine
Person
Jesus
Person
Bill Clinton
WPG Talk Radio

Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Rider#Rutgers Ca
New Jersey 101.5

This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud

TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Commissioners’ statement on the passing of Gov. Jim Florio

The Burlington County Commissioners released the following statement in response to the passing of Gov. Jim Florio:. “All of Burlington County and New Jersey mourn the loss of Governor Florio. He will be remembered as a leader and a statesman who championed New Jersey’s environment, public safety and education throughout his career. He was a courageous fighter who never backed down from a challenge or avoided a vote or action because it might also be unpopular. He was a friend of Burlington County, and we were immensely proud he chose to make our county his adopted home during his later years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family during this time of loss.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy