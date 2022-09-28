Read full article on original website
Related
Does NJ support these leaders? Your turn to see if your views match poll results
TRENTON – Results from the latest Rutgers-Eagleton Poll show opinions of Gov. Phil Murphy are rebounding after a spring slump. (Scroll down for an interactive spin through the poll questions. And if you don't want to be spoiled by seeing a few of the results, click 'page down' a couple of times to skip the next five paragraphs.)
Where did Florio rank among NJ governors?
Death exalts us. I've always known it. Rarely does anyone have anything but good things to say at your funeral. Jim Florio died this past weekend at 85. He was a one-term Democratic governor who served in between two two-term Republican governors and a figure who sparked enough outrage to launch a grassroots campaign against his policies and put New Jersey 101.5 on the map.
insidernj.com
Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education
Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The NJ congressional race to watch in November (Opinion)
New Jersey's 11th Congressional District is one to watch on Nov. 8, 2022. Covering parts of Morris, Passaic, Essex and Sussex counties, the district is in play this year. Incumbent Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill is under fire for her strong support of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in a political climate that is shifting toward Republican challengers.
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
NJ Minds Are Made Up About January 6th Despite House Probe, Polls Say
Two new polls from New Jersey colleges this week shed light on the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, and reactions to both it and the ensuing House of Representatives investigation from New Jerseyans and all Americans alike. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll out Wednesday found that 56% of...
Gov. Murphy addresses opposition to offshore wind energy in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night. One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
Ian Impacts for NJ: 3″ Rain, 30+ MPH Gusts, Minor Tidal Flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Gov. Phil Murphy to send 135 National Guard members to Florida
Flooding has made it difficult for first responders in Florida to assist those in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We fought for this right, dammit': Pennsylvania women motivated by abortion rights rally behind Fetterman
Pink "Fetter-woman" shirts and gray hair dotted the line that snaked around the block outside John Fetterman's first rally here in Philadelphia since his stroke in May.
This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud
TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
Who makes the best milkshakes in New Jersey? (Opinion)
When was the last time you had a really great milkshake? The kind that was so smooth and creamy you didn't want to stop drinking it even though it was filling you up so much that you had to stop?. When I heard that Chick-fil-A has just come out with...
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Commissioners’ statement on the passing of Gov. Jim Florio
The Burlington County Commissioners released the following statement in response to the passing of Gov. Jim Florio:. “All of Burlington County and New Jersey mourn the loss of Governor Florio. He will be remembered as a leader and a statesman who championed New Jersey’s environment, public safety and education throughout his career. He was a courageous fighter who never backed down from a challenge or avoided a vote or action because it might also be unpopular. He was a friend of Burlington County, and we were immensely proud he chose to make our county his adopted home during his later years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family during this time of loss.”
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
Comments / 0