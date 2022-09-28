ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Oak & Reel to Welcome New Underground Cocktail bar This Friday

Oak & Reel, the Milwaukee Junction Italian seafood restaurant, is gearing up to launch The Upright, a cozy bar and lounge situated beneath the restaurant to serve as a spot where diners can top off dinner with a night cap. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails, designed by bar manager Jacob Feitler, and small plates like bolognese arancini, and cacio e pepe pasta fritti — crispy pasta bites with parmesan and pepper.
RESTAURANTS
ETOnline.com

The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop Now — Affordable Fall Decor, Furniture and More

Autumn is nearly here, which means cozy season is about to begin. Before having people over for Halloween and Thanksgiving, you should consider giving your home a refresh for the new season. If you are on a budget, revamping your home shouldn't mean breaking the bank — especially with Amazon's best home deals to make things feel fresh. From fall candles to textured throw blankets and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm and festive touch this fall.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
House Digest

Erin Napier's Tips For Perfecting The Grandmillennial Design Style

Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy