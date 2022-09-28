TAMPA, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian moving over southwest Florida on Wednesday, state officials and many experts warn the time to evacuate has passed. In some places things may still appear relatively calm and orderly - take for example the "reverse storm surge" in the Tampa Bay area this morning. Temporary conditions may give some people a false sense of security about when and where they can still leave their homes.

