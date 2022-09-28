Read full article on original website
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian
Oh yes. the garbage man can!
Generator fire in Pinellas Park sends 2 people to hospital with injuries
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A generator started a fire at a home that sent two people to the hospital late Thursday night, the Pinellas Park Fire Department said. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at a home on 53rd Way near 82nd Terrace N. A woman who lives there told 10 Tampa Bay one of the people rushed to the hospital had third-degree burns.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
The Lucky Dill Deli — A True NY Deli, But So Much More!
When Alex Mitow, the son of Kim Mitow, who first opened The Lucky Dill Deli in Palm Harbor way back in 1991, emailed to ask for advertising rates in the New Tampa & Wesley Chapel Neighborhood News, I’ll admit I was a little confused. Why would a deli restaurant...
Hurricane Ian – What’s Closed in Tampa Bay and What’s Reopening
As Hurricane Ian has passed and damage is assessed, some Tampa Bay area venues are...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Ian. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Thousands of Polk Co. residents, business owners face up to 4-day wait for power to return
As Hurricane Ian was blowing in and knocking down trees, Courtney Rizzuto and others were hopeful their lights would stay on.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Manatee County: At least $14.5 million in damage; thousands without power
Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
10NEWS
What to do if you get stuck driving through flash flood waters
TAMPA, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian moving over southwest Florida on Wednesday, state officials and many experts warn the time to evacuate has passed. In some places things may still appear relatively calm and orderly - take for example the "reverse storm surge" in the Tampa Bay area this morning. Temporary conditions may give some people a false sense of security about when and where they can still leave their homes.
Tampa residents told to shelter in place as conditions worsen from Hurricane Ian
Tampa city officials are holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian's impacts on Tampa Bay after it made landfall on Florida's west coast.
fox13news.com
Evacuation routes get busy
Zone A is under a mandatory evacuation, and Zone B is voluntary. That is almost all of the South Tampa area and plenty of people aren't waiting around.
