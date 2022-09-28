There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO