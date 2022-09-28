Read full article on original website
Who plays Josh in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’
*This article contains some mild spoilers for Episodes six and seven of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’*. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been happy to set up some compelling hints of things to come as the show is prepared to play with the backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The late Coolio will make a surprising appearance in beloved cartoon series
Coolio’s legacy will live on, with confirmation he will appear in one final voice role during the next season of Futurama. The rapper died at age 59, but will live longer than ever thanks to him returning to voice his strange Futurama character which only the most hardcore of fans will remember. Since 2003, Coolio has voiced the character Kwanzaa-bot across just two episodes, but will soon have a third added to his filmography.
‘She-Hulk’ fans only have themselves to blame after their hopes are dashed again
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s seventh episode takes us on a trip out of Los Angeles to check up on Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky. At his parole hearing, Blonsky insisted he wanted to set up a self-help retreat, but when the device monitoring his transformation into Abomination malfunctions, Jen Walters fears the worst.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: People lose their cool over Elizabeth Olsen fan art as other viewers find new creative ways to roast Ser Criston
We’ve barely been introduced to the two new leads replacing Rhaenyra and Alicent in House of the Dragon, and only just adjusted to the staggering 10-year time jump the show made between episodes five and six, but some fans are already looking beyond season one and towards when the ensemble will have to go through another shift.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and other celebrities share tributes to Coolio
Yesterday, tragic news broke that rapper Coolio had tragically died at 59 years of age. Now, in wake of this news fellow musicians and celebrities are paying tribute to the star and his legacy on social media. Coolio who was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” was reportedly...
Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the cinematic A.I. apocalypse
One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the film industry revolves around the use of deepfakes, and whether computer-generated performances are a flash in the pan, or a worrying sign of things to come. In a highly unexpected twist of fate that’s reignited the debate all over again, none other than Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the impending A.I. takeover of cinema.
Has the box office finally recovered? The worst September since 1996 says no
With the wealth of excellent movies we’ve been graced with this year, spearheaded by the seemingly immortal Top Gun: Maverick, it can be hard to remember that the world is still very much living with the ghosts of the COVID-19 pandemic. With moviegoers having been confined to their homes for most of 2020, far away from those sweet ticket stubs, an era of rebuilding for the box office was on the horizon.
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
The substandard sequel to an era-defining classic tries to scramble onto the same pedestal
Mention Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy to anyone of a certain generation, and there’s a high chance they’ll instantly gaze wistfully into the middle distance as they instantly find themselves overcome with the warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia. Mention The Mummy Returns, though, and that look might disappear awfully quickly.
Who is Dua Lipa dating? Dua Lipa’s dating history explained
English singer Dua Lipa made her breakout in 2014 before a self-titled debut album in 2017 and has since been one of the most recognizable and popular women in music for the last decade. A trendsetting artist, her song “One Kiss” was the longest-running number one song in the United...
Paramore’s ‘This is Why’ album release date, singles, video, and more
In 2017, released After Laughter, a record that departed from their usual alternative rock and pop punk sound, drawing inspiration from ’80s new wave, synthpop, and alternative dance. Despite the album’s bright instrumentation, the tracks explored themes of depression and anxiety, a consistent topic in the band’s songwriting. The Nashville-based trio of Zac Farro, Hayley Williams, and Taylor York have returned from their extensive break to come out with their first release in over five years.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy
Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
Bruce Willis sells deepfake rights so a ‘digital twin’ can continue his acting career
After his aphasia diagnosis was made public earlier this year, it was announced that action icon Bruce Willis would be “stepping away” from the acting industry after experiencing problems with his memory and communication, which ultimately rendered him unable to continue doing the job he’d dedicated his entire life to.
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio has died, age 59
The popular 90s rap icon and the man behind the mega-hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”, Coolio, has reportedly died. He was 59 years old. TMZ reported that the star was visiting a friend’s home when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Continuing, the reports states that no official cause of death has been determined.
‘The Rings of Power’ star opens up on an ‘exhilarating’ character arc
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has added a handful of brand new characters to Tolkien’s world in a bid to broaden the narrative. Despite many complaints from zealous Tolkien fans that it isn’t “true” to his world, many have embraced these new characters such as the dwarf princess, Disa, and the human Southlander, Bronwyn. The actress for the latter has spoken out recently about what a thrill it has been to take on the character.
