ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Invisible Demons review – pollution nightmare in Delhi means apocalypse now

By Cath Clarke
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2HTc_0iDDqVt400
Environmental injustice … Smog in Delhi, as shown in Invisible Demons.

Environmental doom is coming: as the planet heats up, it’s all going to get much worse. Nothing new there – but, terrifyingly, this depressing snapshot of severe pollution in Delhi gives us a vision of apocalypse now. It’s a follow-up by Rahul Jain to another haunting documentary, Machines, about a Gujarat textile factory. Here he has captured some nightmarish images that genuinely look as if they could have been staged for a sci-fi film: patients in a hospital gasping into oxygen masks like victims of a chemical attack; streets engulfed by brown smog; waves of toxic white foam bobbing along a river.

This is a despairing handwring of a film. In a voiceover at the start Jain admits his own privilege, explaining that he “grew up in an air-conditioned world”. What the rest of the film demonstrates is the environmental injustice of India’s economic growth, how the poor are bearing the brunt. Clips from the TV news fill in the details: a 49C heatwave in Delhi (eight degrees higher than expected June temperatures). A news anchor explains that toxic air pollution is the third biggest killer in India, more deadly than smoking and terrorist attacks.

But mainly the voices we hear are of ordinary people suffering from stinging eyes, breathing difficulties and nausea. And then there are the images: a huge pipe pumping filthy black water into a river, cows chomping plastic bags. A drone shot of a great river of rubbish flowing through the city like some feature of the landscape is grotesquely beautiful. I have to admit I was holding out for a little uplift at the end, some hopeful little shred to cling to in this sea of despair: a crusading politician maybe? Fat chance. Air pollution particles might be the invisible killers of the title – but politicians are nowhere to be seen.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Delhi#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Demons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Narendra Modi’s BJP bans Indian Islamic group for ‘terrorist’ links

An Islamic organisation that says it fights discrimination against minorities in India has disbanded after the government declared it and its affiliates unlawful, accusing them of involvement in terrorism. The government of Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) group of having been...
INDIA
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
wegotthiscovered.com

Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won

For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy