High School

Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 6

By Zach Miller, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.

Friday

Final: Lakeland 42, Honesdale 2

Final: Liberty 44, East Stroudsburg South 28

Final: Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 14

Final: Easton 54, Pocono Mountain East 0

Final: Nazareth Area 69, East Stroudsburg North 0

Final: Delaware Valley 42, North Pocono 7

Final: Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7

Final: Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain West 0

Final: Riverside 54, Carbondale Area 13

Final: Western Wayne 35, West Scranton 0

Saturday

Wallenpaupack Area at Scranton Prep, 2:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 6

