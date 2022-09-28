Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 6

If Notre Dame-Green Pond is to return to District 11 Class 3A supremacy, it will need to play stellar defense. North Schuylkill got a taste of what coach Phil Stambaugh’s club is capable of in Friday night’s Colonial-Schuylkill League showdown. The Crusaders turned four interceptions and a fumble recovery into 22 points and twice stopped the Spartans on fourth down in the second half of a ...

ASHLAND, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO