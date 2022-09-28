Northeast PA high school football scoreboard: Week 6
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties.
Friday
Final: Lakeland 42, Honesdale 2
Final: Liberty 44, East Stroudsburg South 28
Final: Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 14
Final: Easton 54, Pocono Mountain East 0
Final: Nazareth Area 69, East Stroudsburg North 0
Final: Delaware Valley 42, North Pocono 7
Final: Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7
Final: Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain West 0
Final: Riverside 54, Carbondale Area 13
Final: Western Wayne 35, West Scranton 0
Saturday
Wallenpaupack Area at Scranton Prep, 2:30 p.m.
