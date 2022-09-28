Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Comfortable fall weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Get ready for another comfortable day across Green Country!. Temperatures may struggle to surpass the 80-degree mark in a few spots today. Sunny skies are expected to last through much of this weekend. However, clouds move back in for the start of next work week.
KTUL
Chief Meteorologist Dan Threlkeld's winter weather outlook
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We’ve had some pretty severe winters recently. Last winter, 12 inches of snow fell, and the year before we shoveled 15.8 inches but only 2.9 inches fell in the winter of 2018. Tulsa's average is 8.7 inches per year and the most snow ever...
KTUL
"Hot Girl Walk" your way to mental health, new friends
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A viral fitness trend, made popular on Tik Tok, is making its mark in cities across the nation. Including, right here, in Tulsa. Over 100 girls gather each week for the “hot girl walk.”. “I saw Oklahoma was doing it and multiple cities across...
KTUL
People of all ages enjoy day 2 of the Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa State Fair is in full swing. Families are packing the Midway, riding rides and devouring those very unique fair foods. There is so much to see, do and eat. Eleven days of awesome just doesn't ever seem to be enough. Friday afternoon, NewsChannel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
KTUL
Tulsa State Fair tops Disneyland attractions, plus a dill pickle shake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It’s day one of 11 days of awesome at the Tulsa State Fair, and this is the first in three years it's at full capacity, so it’s bigger and better than ever. The fair went big this year with 63 rides, topping Disneyland's...
KTUL
Tulsa chiropractor talks baby-sized adjustments
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For many adults, going to the chiropractor is a regular occurrence. But what about taking an infant for an adjustment?. With a recent surge of social media videos of the practice, NewsChannel 8 takes a look at the potential benefits and if it's safe. From...
KTUL
Oklahoma woman to perform in Disney on Ice at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Native Oklahoman Jade Aubuchon has been recently cast to join Disney on Ice. She began her professional ice skating career in Oklahoma where she trained for several years. Aubuchon is returning to Oklahoma this week for the new touring production of Disney on Ice Road...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Organizations, businesses step up to aid in Hurricane Ian relief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ian is once again a hurricane. The storm regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it spins toward South Carolina, but leaves damage in Florida. The American Red Cross has begun what will no doubt be a challenging cleanup and recovery process. Organizations and companies across the country are travelling to help out those Floridians, including the Public Service of Oklahoma.
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
KTUL
1 dead after 2 jet boats crash on Keystone Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: OHP said the collision occurred around 6:30 Thursday night. Garry Dugan, 52, of Cleveland, Okla. was pronounced dead on scene due to head injuries, troopers said. ----- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - One person has died after two jet boats collided on Keystone Lake. The...
KTUL
11 Days of Awesome: Tulsa State Fair returns for its 119th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Let the 11 days of awesome begin!. Thursday is the opening day of the Tulsa State Fair. Since 1903, the Tulsa State Fair has been hosting exciting attractions and thrilling rides for Green County. This is the first time in three years that the fair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Muskogee man drowns in Lake Eufaula
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Eufaula Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 58-year-old Tommy Williams of Muskogee. Troopers say Williams waded out into a deep spot in the water, began struggling, went under and never resurfaced. Williams' body was...
KTUL
City of Tulsa unveils first all-inclusive playground
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa unveiled its first all-inclusive playground on Thursday. Whiteside Park will soon give children of all physical and developmental backgrounds a place to play. There’s something wrong with Maple Park in midtown Tulsa. There doesn’t appear to be anything wrong with it...
KTUL
What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
KTUL
'The King's Mouth' interactive sculpture on display at ahha Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An original, interactive sculpture is back in Tulsa for a second showing. The Flaming Lips, one of Oklahoma's most well-known rock bands, and ahha Tulsa partnered for this interactive art installation called the "The King's Mouth." The hypnotic story it tells can be a fun...
KTUL
Fundraiser created for family of ORU soccer captain killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Eugene Quaynor who was tragically killed in a crash Wednesday night. The GoFundMe was set up by someone who whishes to stay anonymous. The creator says Quaynor was a beloved member of ORU's men's soccer team.
KTUL
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
KTUL
Tulsa Crime Stoppers remind fairgoers to leave personal items at home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Crime Stoppers released a reminder for Tulsa State Fair fairgoers so everyone can enjoy their time riding rides and eating fair food. "Tulsa Crime Stoppers would like to remind all fairgoers to remove all personal items out of their vehicles before attending the fair," they said.
KTUL
Apartment destroyed, others damaged in east Tulsa fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One apartment has been destroyed and three others sustained smoke damage after a fire broke out at the Crossings at Oakbrook in east Tulsa, according to firefighters. The building had eight apartments, four of which were under construction and unoccupied, and four that were occupied.
Comments / 0