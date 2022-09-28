ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 35-41 record in home games and a 68-86 record overall. The Angels have gone 23-64 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Oakland has a 30-46 record on the road and a 56-98 record overall. The Athletics have a 39-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 10-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs while hitting .273 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown is second on the Athletics with 53 extra base hits (26 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs). Conner Capel is 9-for-19 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hand), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (lumbar), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Oller: 15-Day IL (rib), Zach Jackson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (finger), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. The Cardinals went on to win 2-1. Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old righty the 456th different pitcher he’s homered against. The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting No. 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Pujols had gone 10 at-bats without a home run after two starts and one pinch-hit appearance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night. “It was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually found myself kind of nervous for his first at-bat, maybe just being all focused on it.” One game after tying the American League home run record of 61 that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles (12-11), then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Orioles bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

Baltimore Orioles (81-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (96-60, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (11-4, 2.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -221, Orioles +183; over/under is 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, .98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (5-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Joel Payamps
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Deolis Guerra
The Associated Press

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something big in October, rather than a victory on the last day of September. But after 21 years, the Seattle Mariners could be excused for going a little over the top upon their return to the playoffs. “It’s better than maybe what you could dream it to be,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mariners clinched a wild-card berth in the American League with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first time since Aug. 17. The Giants also kept their slim wild-card hopes going with five games remaining, though a loss or a win by Philadelphia will eliminate them. The timing of the Giants’ hot streak proves frustrating for right-hander Alex Cobb (7-7), who picked up the victory with five innings of four-run ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres’ march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward pitching in the NL wild-card round, but the Padres lost their third straight game. With Milwaukee’s win over Miami, their magic number remained at three for clinching a wild-card berth. The Padres’ lead over Philadelphia for the No. 2 wild card was cut to 1 1/2 games and they’re just two games ahead of the Brewers with five to play. The Padres struck out 15 times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Athletics 161#The Los Angeles Angels#The Oakland Athletics#Rbi
The Associated Press

Yanks' Holmes likely out until Division Series; Britton hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes received a cortisone injection for inflammation in his right rotator cuff and likely won’t pitch again until the Division Series starts on Oct. 11. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest injury to his banged-up bullpen after Friday night’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Left-hander Zack Britton, back last week following a one-year layoff to recuperate from Tommy John surgery, threw a tiebreaking wild pitch in the sixth inning, then left with left arm fatigue. “There’s no use crying about what you do or don’t have,” Boone said. “You got to make the most of what you do. And the reality is we still have a lot of really talented guys down there.” Holmes was stellar with a 1.41 ERA and 16 saves in 18 chances before the All-Star break, then had an 8.22 ERA in his next eight appearances and didn’t pitch between Aug. 12 and 29 because of back spasms.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw sharp, MLB-best Dodgers rout Rockies 10-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48. Los Angeles wrapped up the best record in baseball earlier Friday when the Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the Dodgers a home game for a potential Game 7 of the World Series. “We’re taking care of business right now,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The challenge now is we have five games to finish out and play well. As far as home-field advantage throughout (the playoffs), we’ve done that.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Orioles eliminated, assured of ending streak of losing years

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles knew the end was coming and had left the ballpark by the time they were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention when Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning homer gave Seattle a 2-1 win over Oakland and the American League’s final wild-card spot. Baltimore arrived in New York needing to win its final six games while having Tampa Bay and Seattle lose all of theirs. Still, the Orioles’ 2-1 victory over the Yankees assured Baltimore would end its streak of five straight losing seasons. “We take pride in helping the young guy,” pitcher Jordan Lyles said Friday. “We got a lot of young talented guys here, excited, happy, fortunate to be a part of it. But as older guys we might not be here in the future but this organization, the city of Baltimore is definitely in good hands.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 61 Friday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in the batting race by .3147 to .3141. Saturday’s Matchup: The Yankees face Orioles right-hander Austin Voth (5-3, 4.19 ERA). Rain is in the forecast this weekend at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Arraez leads AL batting race as Judge pursues Triple Crown

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An already historic season by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge could well be capped with baseball’s first Triple Crown in 10 years. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez is standing in his way. After going 2 for 5 for the Twins on Thursday in their loss to the Chicago White Sox, Arraez pulled ahead of Judge by two points — when rounding up — in the AL batting race. The Yankees were off. With one week to go in the regular season, Arraez’s average is .3147, Judge is at .3134 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts is third at .3088. The Yankees have seven games left, with six each for the Twins and Red Sox.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy