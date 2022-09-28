Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNCY
Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
whby.com
Oshkosh carjacking suspect in custody
OSHKOSH, Wis–A suspect in an Oshkosh carjacking is now in custody. Albert Smith was wanted in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in the 800-block of North Main Street last Thursday morning. Smith reportedly pulled a gun on the victim, hit her in the head with the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘If I survive this, I’m going to kill your entire family’: Man from Oneida arrested after disturbance
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oneida is facing four charges following an incident where he threatened police officers multiple times and said he’d use a curtain rod to bash in someone’s head. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 43-year-old Jeremy Cornelius was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes
Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
x1071.com
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
1 killed in Portage County crash
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Co. mother found competent to stand trial for strangling, killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother who is accused of killing her 8-year-old son was found competent to stand trial after a judge ordered a mental evaluation back in April. 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was back in court on Thursday where a judge deemed her competent to stand trial for strangling and killing Oliver Hitchcock.
seehafernews.com
Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified
The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
seehafernews.com
Search Warrant Lands Two Manitowoc Residents in Jail
Two Manitowoc residents are in jail after a search warrant was executed. The Manitowoc Police Department conducted the search on a home in the 800 block of South 19th Street yesterday (September 27th) due to a history of drug activity. Officers found four people inside the residence including the owner.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three Suspects Accused of Driving A Stolen Car
Bail Hearings were held for three suspects accused of driving a stolen vehicle late last week in Manitowoc. 29-year-old Trivion D. Wells is charged with Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and Felony Bail Jumping. 21-year-old Taneekja A. Wellner is charged with Operating a motor Vehicle Without The...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh school bus provider hit by thieves again, harder
The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held for Two Defendants Facing Various Drug Charges
A 51-year-old Manitowoc man and a 47-year-old Manitowoc woman appeared for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon after police conducted a search warrant at a southside residence Tuesday afternoon. Matthew K. Vertz is charged with Being A Keeper of A Drug House and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping while Jennifer C. Norrell faces charges...
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
Comments / 0