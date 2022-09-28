ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WNCY

Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay's west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh carjacking suspect in custody

OSHKOSH, Wis–A suspect in an Oshkosh carjacking is now in custody. Albert Smith was wanted in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in the 800-block of North Main Street last Thursday morning. Smith reportedly pulled a gun on the victim, hit her in the head with the...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes

Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
TWO RIVERS, WI
x1071.com

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. "It was reported that a SUV was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 killed in Portage County crash

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified

The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn't allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff's Office says Nau was driving on...
HARRISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Search Warrant Lands Two Manitowoc Residents in Jail

Two Manitowoc residents are in jail after a search warrant was executed. The Manitowoc Police Department conducted the search on a home in the 800 block of South 19th Street yesterday (September 27th) due to a history of drug activity. Officers found four people inside the residence including the owner.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Three Suspects Accused of Driving A Stolen Car

Bail Hearings were held for three suspects accused of driving a stolen vehicle late last week in Manitowoc. 29-year-old Trivion D. Wells is charged with Operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and Felony Bail Jumping. 21-year-old Taneekja A. Wellner is charged with Operating a motor Vehicle Without The...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh school bus provider hit by thieves again, harder

The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 3 hours ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held for Two Defendants Facing Various Drug Charges

A 51-year-old Manitowoc man and a 47-year-old Manitowoc woman appeared for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon after police conducted a search warrant at a southside residence Tuesday afternoon. Matthew K. Vertz is charged with Being A Keeper of A Drug House and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping while Jennifer C. Norrell faces charges...
MANITOWOC, WI

