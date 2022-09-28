Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
financemagnates.com
Advanced Markets UK Turns Profitable in 2021, Revenue Jumps 13%
Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the wider Advanced Markets Group, turned a profit in 2021 fiscal with a healthy jump in revenue as well. The published numbers only show the performance of the UK unit and not the group or any other subsidiaries. According to the latest...
financemagnates.com
Valutrades Posts Loss in 2021 despite Revenue Increase
FCA-regulated Valutrades Limited published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, reporting a staggering loss despite an 11 percent increase in annual revenue. As seen in the Companies House filing, the forex and CFDs broker closed the year with total revenue of £4.41 million, increasing from £3.99 million in the previous year. It has been witnessing an increase in revenue since a decline in number in 2018 by the introduction of ESMA regulations.
financemagnates.com
Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Sees 56% Dip in Revenues during 2021
Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Limited has recently published its financial results for 2021. During the mentioned period, the financial services provider saw a substantial jump in losses. For the whole year, the company reported a loss of £1.17 million, compared to a loss of £118,000 in the previous year.
financemagnates.com
Cornerstone’s H1 2022 Revenues Climb by 127%
A cloud-based provider of global payments and currency risk management services, Cornerstone announced its financial results for the first half of 2022 (H1 2022) today. For the reported period, the company’s total revenue came in at £1.9 million, which is 127% higher compared to the same period in 2021.
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Rouble hits over 2-month high vs dollar, Russian stocks stutter
MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble surged to a more than two-month high against the dollar on Thursday, while geopolitical headwinds halted a tentative recovery on stock markets as President Vladimir Putin prepared to annex four Ukrainian territories.
What U.K. Pound Sterling Slump Against U.S. Dollar Means for Americans
Investors jumped to U.S. markets after the pound slumped, with analysts anticipating the pound could plunge further to parity with the dollar in coming months
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500...
financemagnates.com
OvalX (Previously ETX Capital) Turns Loss in 2021, Client Count Jumps
Moncor (London) Limited, which is operating as OvalX (previously ETX Capital), ended the financial year 2021, ending on December 31, with a pre-tax loss of £9.2 million due to staggering investments and macroeconomic events. After a tax credit, the net loss for the year came in at £6.8 million....
Investments and pensions: what can you do about UK financial turmoil?
The impact the fallout from Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget has had on your money
Lenders withdraw mortgages from sale after mini-budget sparked market turmoil
Banks and building societies are withdrawing some of their mortgages from sale after the Government’s mini-budget on Friday sparked massive market turmoil.Three lenders have so far withdrawn some of their products amid the uncertainty.Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.As a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing we’ve seen over recent weeks, we're making some changes to our product rangeHalifax“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers.“We expect to launch a new product range...
financemagnates.com
Jefferies Sees 52% Profit Decline in Q3 2022
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., (NYSE: JEF) the parent company of FXCM Group, reported a net income of $195 million or 75 cents a share in the third quarter of 2022, which is a 52 percent decline from the same quarter of the previous year. The group paid $80 million in...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
financemagnates.com
Deutsche Börse Teams Up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange on Market Data
Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, has entered a market data partnership with Chile’s Santiago Exchange, the third-largest exchange in Latin America. Under the collaboration, the German exchange said it will provide access to a full range of Santiago Exchange’s market data products on its platform. Additionally,...
Citadel CEO says 60/40 portfolio more attractive after yields spike
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields are likely to improve the attractiveness of investment strategies such as the 60/40 portfolio, said Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 trades higher as GDP grows by 0.2%
UK Market: The UK market was trading in the green on Friday as the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reported that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.2% in the quarter to June. The number surpassed the previous forecasts of a 0.1% decline. The pound sterling improved a little against the US dollar early on Friday but later reversed the gains following a meeting of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) with prime minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
financemagnates.com
Luca Merolla Replaces Philip Adler as Oval Money CEO
Oval Money has appointed Luca Merolla as the new Chief Executive Officer. He has been a part of the company since October 2020 as a Non-Executive Director. Two brands operate under the Oval Money umbrella: one is the fintech Oval and the other is the forex and CFDs brokerage brand, OvalX, previously known as ETX Capital. Merolla will head both brands.
