Banks and building societies are withdrawing some of their mortgages from sale after the Government’s mini-budget on Friday sparked massive market turmoil.Three lenders have so far withdrawn some of their products amid the uncertainty.Virgin Money said: “Given market conditions we have temporarily withdrawn Virgin Money mortgage products for new business customers.As a result of significant changes in mortgage market pricing we’ve seen over recent weeks, we're making some changes to our product rangeHalifax“Existing applications already submitted will be processed as normal and we’ll continue to offer our product transfer range for existing customers.“We expect to launch a new product range...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO