Hurricane Ian: Winds reach 155 mph, just shy of Category 5 (live updates)

Hurricane Ian continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast early Wednesday, a day after the storm made landfall Tuesday near La Coloma, Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Florida Gov. DeSantis holds news conference

Update 8:24 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: In a Wednesday morning news conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has asked the federal government for more resources to help with storm recovery as Hurricane Ian approaches the state, according to WFTV.

About 500 guardsmen have been activated in the state as forecasters predicted a storm surge of up to 16 feet in Charlotte Harbor and surrounding areas, WFTV reported.

Cuba coping with total power outage in Ian’s wake; 2 dead

Update 8:11 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian collapsed Cuba’s power grid and killed two people when it struck the country Tuesday, according to The Washington Post and The New York Times. Watch the video below to learn more:

Storm inches closer to Florida’s west coast

Update 8 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is expected to bring “catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula” beginning later today, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 8 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said Ian, which was just shy of a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, was about 55 miles west of Naples, Florida, and 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Nearly 93,000 customers without power in Florida

Update 7:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Nearly 93,000 customers in Florida are without power, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 92,802 customers in the state have lost power, including 23,548 in Collier County, 18,817 in Miami-Dade County, 12,584 in Lee County, 9,064 in Sarasota County, 7,807 in Broward County, 6,533 in Palm Beach County and 3,796 in Charlotte County.

Hurricane Ian just shy of Category 5 status

Update 7 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: In a special 7 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center confirmed that Ian has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of a Category 5 storm.

NHC: Maximum sustained winds near 155 mph

Update 6:48 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Ian’s maximum sustained winds have reached nearly 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of a Category 5 storm, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

As of 6:35 a.m. EDT, the storm was about 65 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 80 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Much of Florida Peninsula under tornado watch

Update 6:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Much of the Florida Peninsula is under a tornado watch, the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

The watch, which extends from about 45 miles southwest of Miami to 15 miles east-northeast of Orlando, will remain in effect until 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday, according to the agency.

“This tornado potential will initially be focused across the southern Peninsula early today, but is likely to further increase and spread northward into the central Florida Peninsula by late morning and afternoon,” the advisory said.

An estimated 12.3 million people, 2,389 schools and 159 hospitals are located within the watch area, the agency said.

Conditions rapidly deteriorating along southwest Florida coast

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Conditions are rapidly deteriorating as Hurricane Ian approaches the southwest Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 6 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 4 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 55 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 85 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the hurricane’s eye measured a 66 mph sustained wind and a 94 mph wind gust, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 39 mph sustained wind and 55 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Nearly 45,000 customers without power in Florida

Update 5:51 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Nearly 45,000 customers in Florida are without power, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 44,759 customers in the state have lost power, including 19,449 in Miami-Dade County, 7,053 in Palm Beach County, 3,930 in Collier County, 3,201 in Lee County, 1,645 in Charlotte County and 1,618 in Sarasota County.

Ian upgraded to Category 4 hurricane

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Ian is now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Rain bands spreading across southern Florida Peninsula

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Rain bands from Hurricane Ian are spreading across the southern Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the storm’s eye measured a sustained wind of 60 mph and a wind gust of 83 mph, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 37 mph sustained wind and 47 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Tropical storm-force winds reach Florida’s southeast, southwest coasts

Update 3:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Tropical storm-force winds have reached the coasts of southeast and southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In a 3 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 90 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A sustained wind of 39 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph were reported at Biscayne Bay Light, the agency said. Meanwhile, a sustained wind of 35 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph were reported at Sanibel Island.

Ian moves closer to Florida’s west coast

Update 2:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is moving closer to Florida’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Ian producing storm surge flooding across lower Florida Keys

Update 1:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is producing storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 1 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 105 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

“The National Ocean Service tide gauge at Key West measured a peak water level of about 2.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water during the past couple of hours,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, a buoy west of the hurricane’s center reported a sustained wind of 63 mph and a gust of 89 mph, according to the statement. Additionally, a sustained wind of 66 mph and a gust of 97 mph were reported at Smith Shoal Light.

Ian expected to cause ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida, officials say

Update 12:34 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 12:30 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, the agency said.

