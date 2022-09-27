Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations
In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
Chess Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy Admitted to Cheating on Chess.com, Emails Show
Hans Niemann is one of the top-ranked chess players in the world and has, for the past two weeks, been at the center of an ever-widening scandal involving accusations of cheating at the game’s highest level. That scandal is now widening still more: Maxim Dlugy, one of Niemann’s coaches,...
MLB・
Chess organization will investigate cheating allegations made by world champion Magnus Carlsen
An investigation is set to be launched in the wake of cheating allegations made by world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, FIDE -- the sport's global governing body -- announced on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beth Tweddle reveals who she thinks will shine in Simone Biles’ absence at World Gymnastics Championships
Samba star Rebeca Andrade is ready to step into the twinkle-toed shoes of Simone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.That’s the view of five-time medallist Beth Tweddle ahead of the world’s best gymnasts descending on Merseyside in exactly one month.Andrade bewitched the watching world with the ‘favela dance’ to gold and silver in Tokyo, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.With Biles on an indefinite mental health break and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee also skipping this season, Tweddle sees Andrade as the sport’s next megastar.“It’s Rebeca’s time to shine now,” she said. “Without Simone...
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
tennisrecruiting.net
US Open Titles, Czech Dominance Earns September Spotlight
The last major of the year always provides many of September's highlights, and this month is no exception, with three Americans capturing doubles titles in New York. But 13 other notable performances occurred away from the US Open's spotlight, with the Czech Republic taking center stage by producing five champions: one on the WTA Tour and four on the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
World Cup 2022: Every previous World Cup Golden Ball winner
The complete list of every World Cup Golden Ball winner at each tournament since 1930
The U.S. women's basketball team will face China in the World Cup gold-medal game
Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denmark World Cup Jerseys Will Protest Qatar Rights Violations
At the 2022 men’s FIFA World Cup, the Danish national team will wear jerseys protesting the multitude of human rights violations committed by the Qatari government. World Cup kits include multiple jerseys that players wear throughout the tournament. All three will signify a protest — they’ll sport solid colors red, black, and white.
US News and World Report
Soccer-Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rights group Open Stadiums have called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women. In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organisation said Iranian authorities continued to...
NHL
Puerto Rico joins IIHF as associate member
Puerto Rico has joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an associate member. The United States territory was admitted into hockey's international governing body during the 2022 IIHF Semi-Annual Congress that opened Thursday in Belek, Turkey. Puerto Rico is the organization's 83rd member association. Scott Vargas, president and executive director...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0