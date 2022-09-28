ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard

Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard. Venice is about to get another new restaurant called Paloma Restaurant + Bar at 600 Venice Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles. This is the former Zinque space that later was the location of Varro, an Argentinian wine from Alejandro Marchesini.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location

3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
yovenice.com

Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro

As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned

LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently. After the release of the Homeless Count numbers by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA earlier this month), the accuracy of the count is being questioned by some officials. LA City Council President Nury Martinez last week filed a motion that was seconded by Council members Paul Krekorian and Kevin de Leon. The motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently and that then a report is to be produced that details the assessment and third-party options to conduct an independent count of the unhoused in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Playa Vista, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
yovenice.com

UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay

By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity. UCLA is acquiring two sites belonging to Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro — properties that will boost access to a UCLA education and enhance the university’s impact in the region. The land acquisition is the largest in UCLA history, enabling the instruction of nearly 1,000 students.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy