yovenice.com
New Restaurant Moving Into Former Zinque Space on Venice Boulevard
Paloma Restaurant + Bar coming to 600 Venice Boulevard. Venice is about to get another new restaurant called Paloma Restaurant + Bar at 600 Venice Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles. This is the former Zinque space that later was the location of Varro, an Argentinian wine from Alejandro Marchesini.
yovenice.com
Ocean Park’s Love Coffee Bar Opening Mar Vista Location
3519 S Centinela Avenue location coming for popular Santa Monica coffee shop. Love Coffee Bar, a Santa Monica-based, dog-friendly coffee shop, will soon be opening a second location in Mar Vista. The new location will be opening at 3519 S Centinela Avenue, just south of Palms Boulevard. There is a...
yovenice.com
Mask Mandate No Longer in Place for LA Metro
As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
yovenice.com
Venice’s Homeless Count Results Being Questioned
LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently. After the release of the Homeless Count numbers by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA earlier this month), the accuracy of the count is being questioned by some officials. LA City Council President Nury Martinez last week filed a motion that was seconded by Council members Paul Krekorian and Kevin de Leon. The motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently and that then a report is to be produced that details the assessment and third-party options to conduct an independent count of the unhoused in Los Angeles.
yovenice.com
UCLA Expands With New Sites in South Bay
By acquiring the Marymount California University campus UCLA extends its teaching, learning and housing capacity. UCLA is acquiring two sites belonging to Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro — properties that will boost access to a UCLA education and enhance the university’s impact in the region. The land acquisition is the largest in UCLA history, enabling the instruction of nearly 1,000 students.
yovenice.com
Column: Independent Expenditures Committee Launched to Raise $300,000 for Park Effort in CD-11!
A new Independent Expenditure Committee calling themselves “The Committee to elect Traci Park to fix Homelessness (ID# 1450455)”, has been formulated by previous donors of the unsuccessful 2021 Recall Bonin campaign. The new committee has set a target of $300,000 to assist Park in what is regarded the...
yovenice.com
Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard
Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
