Fox11online.com
HSGT: Freedom, Manitowoc post volleyball wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time girls volleyball took the stage. In North Eastern Conference action, Luxemburg-Casco beat Freedom 3-1, while Manitowoc beat Notre Dame 3-0 in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 27th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On the volleyball court, state-ranked Chippewa Falls takes on Wisconsin Rapids, Memorial hosts SPASH, McDonell and Thorp battle and Bloomer travels to Regis. Girls Tennis action from the Big Rivers Conference meet. Boys soccer highlights as Memorial and New Richmond meet in conference action. Plus, cross country runners from around the area race at Lake Wissota.
WIAA Division 1 regional girls golf: Janesville Craig wins regional team title; Dunk of Milton takes individual crown
ELKHORN—First, the Janesville Craig High School girls golf team played 18 holes in a WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Evergreen Golf Course on Tuesday. Second, the team played a waiting game to see how it did. The end results were worth the wait as the Cougars won the regional team championship, and junior Mya Nicholson finished second to Milton High’s Hannah Dunk in the individual standings. ...
veronapress.com
Boys soccer: Verona bounces back from first loss with three straight wins
The Verona boys soccer team bounced back from its first loss to Madison Memorial with three straight road wins last week. Verona (9-1, 5-1 Big Eight), ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, leads the conference in points with 15, one point ahead of Middleton. Verona was scheduled to play Middleton at Firefighters Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and carried a four-game winning streak into that showdown.
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS SOCCER Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 0 STEVENS POINT - Ben Omernik and Andrew Falkavage both scored goals and Deacon Yang added an assist as the...
Packers.com
Josh Young of Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian named Packers High School Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Josh Young of the Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 8-Man football program in Neenah, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Young, in his second year as head coach of the...
Football Weekend: Brodhead/Juda loving life in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference
After the first six weeks of high school football, Brodhead/Juda is the sole area team that has not lost. Because of WIAA realignment, the Cardinals have an asterisk by “area team.” Sure, Brodhead is only a 20-mile drive from Janesville, but since the Cardinals’ move into the Southwest Wisconsin Conference in 2021 from the Rock Valley Conference, their opponents are foreign to most Gazette circulation readers. ...
veronapress.com
Girls swimming: Emily Spielman leads Verona past Beloit Memorial
Verona sophomore Emily Spielman had a hand in winning four events to power the Wildcats to a 128-42 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Beloit. Spielman won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 18.42 seconds and took first...
Fox11online.com
Week 7 Primer: Freedom at Little Chute the headline game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There are three weeks left in the high school football regular season, which means teams are now fighting to get playoff eligible or stay in contention for a conference title. Two teams that don't have to worry about playoffs are Freedom and Little Chute, which are...
