heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) Line: Kansas State -8 (Caesars SportsBook) TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (watch) Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Shane Sparks (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 199, SXM App...
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
Pratt Tribune
What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KVOE
EMPORIA HIGH FOOTBALL: Information sparse as investigation continues
Halfway into the Emporia High football season, there is still no resolution to — or new information about — an alleged battery involving at least one player right before the season started. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have been conducting follow-up interviews as requested by Lyon...
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KVOE
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
WIBW
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
WIBW
Shawnee County ponds stocked with sunfish, catfish
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five local ponds have been stocked with hybrid sunfish and catfish on Wednesday. The fish come courtesy of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation who announced the five ponds received additional fish on Sept. 28. Clarion Woods and Horseshoe Bend pond both were stocked with 200 hybrid sunfish. The following ponds have been […]
KSNT
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
WIBW
Motorcycle crash kills Horton man in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch in Jackson County on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 12:00 p.m., Ronnie Wewenis, 58, of Horton, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson northbound on U.S. Highway 75 just north of Netawaka.
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
