Politics

Xi Jinping Makes First Public Appearance Since Uzbekistan Trip Amid Rumors Of Coup And House Arrest

By Navdeep Yadav
 3 days ago
After social media reports claimed a military coup had occurred in China and that Xi Jinping was under house arrest, the Chinese president made his first public appearance since his most recent foreign tour in over two years.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Xi was seen visiting an exhibition in Beijing, wearing a mask, state-run news outlet Xinhua reported. The exhibition detailed China’s accomplishments over the past decade.

The Chinese president was accompanied by six other members of the Politburo Standing Committee. This came as a sign of unity after Xi’s absence sparked several rumors on social media about a challenge to his authority. Some even suggested that he was removed as the chief of China’s People’s Liberation Army, despite having no reliable source.

His first public appearance comes after the Chinese leader returned to Beijing from Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Uzbekistan on Sept. 16, where he met world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

That was Xi’s first overseas trip since the onset of COVID-19. His previous journey before that was a trip to Myanmar in January 2020, days before Wuhan — the city in China where coronavirus first broke out — was sealed off.

The Chinese president’s absence in the past few days was in line with the country’s protocol that requires all international arrivals to undergo seven days of hotel quarantine, followed by three days of home isolation.

Comments / 14

Bill Talbott
2d ago

In the West we think of him as a dictator. Politically he is more like a Supreme Don in a Mafia like collaborative leadership. His position is always precarious and subject to violent change.

Peter van Rossum
2d ago

Hmm. interesting. i was curious about the lack of reporting on news here or comments by members of our govt. I almost wonder if this was a red herring to test how other nations would respond.

Precious Little MAGA Snowflakes
2d ago

They are seeing how well things are going for Russia. Think Xi will make the same mistake.

Related
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admit To Making 'Mistakes' And Are 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continues for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
