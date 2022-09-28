Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to possibly reopen Thursday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will potentially reopen on Thursday following its closure from Hurricane Ian .
According to the airport, it will potentially reopen at 8 a.m., pending airfield conditions.Tracking Hurricane Ian’s path with real-time wobble tracker
