ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to possibly reopen Thursday

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYZAF_0iDDkdDO00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will potentially reopen on Thursday following its closure from Hurricane Ian .

According to the airport, it will potentially reopen at 8 a.m., pending airfield conditions.

Tracking Hurricane Ian’s path with real-time wobble tracker

Terminal concessions and rental car availability will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
Bradenton, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracking Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Mysuncoast.com

10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy