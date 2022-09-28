Read full article on original website
Related
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling speaks to Don Riddell about the “raw” photo she took of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands at the Laver Cup after the final match of Federer’s career.
'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'
Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'
After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf
HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection. Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second. However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV...
Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year
Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
ETOnline.com
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Didn't Want Daughter Olympia at Her Tennis Matches
Serena Williams had a perfectly good explanation for why she didn't want her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, attending her tennis matches. And it was mainly because the GOAT would suddenly transform into mom mode on the court. In a preview clip of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the tennis...
BBC
Rory McIlroy backs Robert MacIntyre to make Ryder Cup team if Scot's form continues
Rory McIlroy expects Robert MacIntyre to make Europe's Ryder Cup team next year if the Scot continues his recent spell of good form. MacIntyre won this month's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the 43rd Ryder Cup between Europe and United States will be held.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tel Aviv Quarterfinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil
ATP Tel Aviv has reached the quarterfinals stage, and to no one’s surprise it features the returning Novak Djokovic. Constant Lestienne continues his interesting rise, but the hometown crowd lost their last Israeli in Round 2. Can anyone seriously challenge Djokovic for the title? We make our picks below, including Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
Sporting News
Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
ESPN
Rory McIlroy struggles at stormy St. Andrews; Richard Mansell leads after Day 2
England's Richard Mansell conjured up a remarkable round of 68 in horrendous conditions at St. Andrews to lead the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by 2 shots at the halfway stage. Four early birdies gave the 28 year-old a great start to his round and as the wind and rain increased,...
Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th
This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Tallinn Semifinal Predictions Including Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi
The WTA 250-level event in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia is down to the semifinal round as a stacked field of 32 has been dwindled down to four. #1 seed Anett Kontaveit and #2 seed Belinda Bencic still remain in the field, but can they advance through their tough respective semifinal matches? We at LWOT have the preview and prediction for both matches. But who will advance?
Comments / 0