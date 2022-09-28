ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'

Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
OK! Magazine

Shakira Breaks Silence Over 'Difficult' Split From Gerard Piqué: 'I Put Everything I Had Into This Relationship'

After more than a decade together, Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué suddenly split this past summer. The breakup came as a shock to fans, especially since the private pair share two sons together, but the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner is slowly coming to terms with the ordeal despite it being "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
MOTORSPORTS
lastwordonsports.com

ATP Tel Aviv Quarterfinal Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Vasek Pospisil

ATP Tel Aviv has reached the quarterfinals stage, and to no one’s surprise it features the returning Novak Djokovic. Constant Lestienne continues his interesting rise, but the hometown crowd lost their last Israeli in Round 2. Can anyone seriously challenge Djokovic for the title? We make our picks below, including Marin Cilic vs Liam Broady.
TENNIS
Tennis
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38

Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake

Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
TENNIS
Upworthy

Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th

This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.
WORLD
lastwordonsports.com

WTA Tallinn Semifinal Predictions Including Anett Kontaveit vs Kaia Kanepi

The WTA 250-level event in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia is down to the semifinal round as a stacked field of 32 has been dwindled down to four. #1 seed Anett Kontaveit and #2 seed Belinda Bencic still remain in the field, but can they advance through their tough respective semifinal matches? We at LWOT have the preview and prediction for both matches. But who will advance?
TENNIS

