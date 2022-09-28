ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
TheDailyBeast

Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Making ‘Accelerated’ Application to Join NATO

After Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed large swathes of Ukraine on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by saying his country had applied to join NATO. “We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated accession to NATO,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. Any application would require the unanimous support of the military alliance’s 30 member nations. Russia has previously threatened to retaliate against any countries that join NATO, accusing the alliance of waging a proxy war against Russia on behalf of the West. Some European countries had resisted joining in order to avoid ruffling Russia’s feathers but Russia’s unprovoked invasion prompted countries like Finland and Sweden to change their tune. On Friday, Zelensky said he was prepared to negotiate with Moscow—“but with a different Russian president.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Baltic Region#Defence Minister#Nato#Nord Stream
Reuters

Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Violated Treaty After 'Coercive Interrogation' of Diplomat—Japan

Japan has accused Russia of violating an international treaty on consular relations after one of its diplomats was arrested and subjected to "coercive interrogation" on Monday. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's foreign minister, told reporters in Tokyo that the Japanese consul in Vladivostok was blindfolded and physically restrained before being questioned by...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending...
POLITICS
BBC

Russia's gas pipeline leaking into Baltic Sea - Denmark

Nord Stream 2 - the controversial gas pipeline from Russia - has begun leaking in the Baltic Sea, endangering naval traffic, Denmark has warned. It set up a prohibitive zone within five nautical miles (9km) of the pipeline near the Bornholm island. The Danish energy ministry said it had acted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Finland Bans Russian Tourists in the Wake of Putin’s Mobilization

The ban prohibits Russians with tourist visas from entering Finland through the Schengen Area free travel zone, but not those on work- or family-related visits. The government of Finland announced on Thursday that it would refuse entry to Russians with tourist visas—which currently allow them to visit the Schengen Area free travel zone within the European Union—starting on Friday at midnight, a step taken in response to an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens from the country after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a military mobilization.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Watch: Nord Stream Pipeline Leaks Cause 1-Km Of Gas Bubbles In Baltic Sea; Germany, Denmark, Sweden Allege Sabotage

A video released on Tuesday by Denmark's armed forces showed gas bubbles rushing to the Baltic Sea surface above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. What Happened: The video by the Danish army showed that the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over one kilometer in diameter. It noted Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, and Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Russia to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony Friday to formally annex four Moscow-occupied areas of Ukraine, the Kremlin said Thursday, following staged referendums in the regions that were widely condemned by Western governments as a "sham." Why it matters: The expected annexation will dramatically raise the stakes in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy