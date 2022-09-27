Dublin's Carla Rowe says All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal was the biggest disappointment of her career

Read full article on original website
SkySports
Brian Mullins, Dublin and St Vincent's football legend, dies aged 68
An All-Ireland winner with both St Vincent's and Dublin, the towering midfielder is widely considered to be one of the capital's greatest-ever footballers. Having helped the Dubs to four Sam Maguire Cup successes, he picked up two All Star awards during his career. Mullins later managed the county in a...
SkySports
Donegal stalwart Neil McGee confirms retirement from intercounty football: 'The body doesn't have anything left to give'
Donegal stalwart Neil McGee has called time on his intercounty football career. The Gaoth Dobhair native, who helped his county to just their second ever All-Ireland title in 2012, made his senior debut in 2005. Since then, he established himself as one of the toughest defenders in the game, and...
SkySports
Newcastle hand Bristol first defeat of Gallagher Premiership season
Careras - one of three Argentines coming into the Falcons' starting XV, along with Matias Orlando and debutant Matias Moroni - scored the first and last of the hosts' four touchdowns, with Connor Collett also on the scoresheet. Tian Schoeman kicked 10 points for the home side, while Henry Purdy...
SkySports
Warwickshire survive in County Championship and relegate Yorkshire as Liam Norwell takes nine wickets vs Hampshire
Liam Norwell took nine wickets as Warwickshire pulled off a stunning final-day, five-run victory over Hampshire to remain in LV= Insurance County Championship Division One and relegate Yorkshire instead. The Bears needed to beat Hampshire to avoid becoming the first side since Middlesex in 2017 to drop out of the...
SkySports
Hull City 0-2 Luton Town: Henri Lansbury scores stunner as Hatters inflict fifth straight defeat on managerless Tigers
Hull began life after Shota Arveladze in a familiar manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the MKM Stadium - their fifth Championship defeat in succession. The Georgian - who was appointed in January - was dismissed by chairman Acun Ilicali just eight hours before kick-off in East Yorkshire. "It became clear our views weren't aligned," a statement on the club's official website read.
SkySports
Swindon 1-2 Northampton: Mitch Pinnock fires Cobblers to fifth straight win
Mitch Pinnock grabbed an 87th-minute winner to extend Northampton's winning run to five games after beating Swindon 2-1 at the County Ground. Northampton had an early penalty shout turned down when Louis Appere latched onto a poor backpass and tried to round Sol Brynn, but was stopped by the goalkeeper.
SkySports
England star Dawid Malan backs proposed changes to county cricket - 'less cricket, higher intensity'
Dawid Malan has publicly backed the proposals for changes to the county game, saying "less cricket at a higher intensity" would benefit players, allow them to commit to all forms and help England's Test side. The England and Wales Cricket Board's high-performance review, chaired by former England captain and director...
SkySports
England face Pakistan in T20 series decider as they get knockout vibes ahead of World Cup
England would love to be in that position next month at the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne - and have somewhat of a dry run this Sunday with a deciding T20 international against Pakistan in Lahore. After a series that has swayed one way and then the other, the...
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Colchester: Matt Bloomfield's first game in charge of United ends in defeat
Josh Davison's second-half double fired AFC Wimbledon to a 2-1 victory over League Two strugglers Colchester at Plough Lane. It was the U's who took the lead when Kwesi Appiah climbed highest to powerfully head Dan Chesters' cross past Nik Tzanev, just 18 minutes into Matt Bloomfield's first match as manager.
London marathon LIVE: Latest updates from 26-mile race across British capital
The London marathon takes place today with athletes and members of the public prepared to tackle the 26-mile route around the British capital. The start is near Blackheath in Greenwich, with the route taking in landmarks such as the Cutty Sark, the Shard, the London Eye and Parliament before reaching the finish line at the Mall by Buckingham Palace.28-year-old Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020 has withdrawn through injury but the women’s field still features Kosgei’s compatriot and last year’s winner Joyciline Jepkosgei (29) and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw (23) who set the fastest debut time for a...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arc weekend kicks off at ParisLongchamp while Ascot hosts Challenge Cup on Saturday
Arc weekend kicks off with double Group One action, while Ascot hosts the Challenge Cup and two Group Three prizes, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday. 3.25 ParisLongchamp - Kyprios goes for super six in Cadran. The new star of the staying division, Kyprios will aim to make...
SkySports
England set up T20I series decider with Pakistan as Phil Salt powers tourists to thumping win in Lahore
England had seen a 2-1 lead in the series turn into a 3-2 deficit after two bungled run chases in games four and five, but were brutal batting second on Friday night, with Salt the spearhead as they cantered home with 33 balls to spare to win by eight wickets and level proceedings at 3-3.
SkySports
Cameron Norrie pulls out of Korea Open quarter-final against Jenson Brooksby
British number one Cameron Norrie has been forced to pull out of the Korea Open due to illness. Norrie was due to play a quarter-final match against American Jenson Brooksby on Friday after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida 6-2 6-2 in the previous round, but the 27-year-old said he was suffering from jet lag.
SkySports
Worcester Warriors players go unpaid and can walk away from contracts in two weeks if wages not delivered
Players at the troubled club were due to receive their wages at the end of September, but Sky Sports News understands that will not happen. Players will now legally be allowed to walk away from their contracts if they are not paid in the next two weeks. Explained: What caused...
