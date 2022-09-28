A Logan Co, W.Va man was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle on county Route 16. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office the accident happened around 6:15 a.m. in the Braeholm community. The roadway is also known as Buffalo Creek Road. The victim was identified the deceased man as George Jude Jr., 49, of Amherstdale. Investigators say Jude was in the middle of the road during a time of heavy fog, which limited visibility. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his early 40s from Amhersdale, was arrested for driving while revoked for DUI and no proof of insurance. He was arraigned and posted bond.

AMHERSTDALE, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO