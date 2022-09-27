ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

The Power of Charter Schools and their Positive Impact on American Public Educational Facilities and Systems

By trinitytripod
trincoll.edu
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

US public education systems facing a crisis point

Districts are fast approaching a deadline to spend what remains of their federal stimulus funds, but schools have not rebounded from the pandemic. Many schools are wrestling with a tight labor market and dealing with staffing challenges, and students and staff are reporting especially high rates of mental health stress and burnout. Schools are still facing safety concerns, and outdated ventilation systems remain in place as funds run out.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Hartford, CT
Education
The New York Times

The Pandemic Erased Two Decades of Progress in Math and Reading

A student with calculators and math texts in San Francisco, on Oct. 27, 2021. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times) National test results scheduled to be released Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charter School#School Choice#Educational Research#K12#The Reagan Administration
Reason.com

The (Partial) Myth of the Poorly Paid Public School Teacher

Over the past few weeks, headlines have abounded about a national teacher shortage. Rebecca Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the country's largest teachers union, claims the country is short nearly 300,000 teachers and support staff. Gallup pollsters report that four in 10 teachers say they're "always" or "very often" burned out. Because of this, outlets like Fortune declare, "the teacher shortage is about to intensify."
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

New Federal Data: Too Few Applicants in K-12 Schools

Personnel shortages that challenged K-12 leaders at the outset of the new academic year and continue to disrupt the U.S. public school system are driven by a shortage in the pipeline of new educators and school staff, federal data confirms. More than half of all public schools in the country...
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

School choice law discriminates against students with disabilities: complaint

Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.The district was able to turn...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Cape Gazette

Cape receives nearly $150,000 for teacher education

Cape Henlopen School District elementary teachers just got a boost in their math content professional development with the award of a nearly $150,000 state grant. In September, the Delaware Department of Education announced $3.8 million was awarded to school districts as part of the state’s Reimagining Professional Learning Grants program. Nine districts received 15 grants to support professional learning that will impact 99 schools and more than 60,000 students statewide.
EDUCATION
VTDigger

Education officials need to look into school restraints

Brookside Primary School in the Harwood Unified Union School district has been averaging more than one physical restraint per day for at least the past five school years. According to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, Harwood used physical restraints 451 times with 281 occurring at Brookside in 2017, by far the most in the state.
EDUCATION
Current Publishing

Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey

Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
EDUCATION
Colorado Newsline

U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief

WASHINGTON — Amid K-12 teacher shortages, book bans and attacks over critical race theory, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at a meeting with reporters on Wednesday stressed the need for higher salaries to attract prospective educators to the profession. Cardona also touted the Biden administration’s recent student debt relief announcement in late August. The White […] The post U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy