Trinity Listed as One of the Best Colleges for Student Civic Engagement and Voting

Trinity College was recently recognized by the nonpartisan publication Washington Monthly as one of the best colleges for student voting in the U.S., as told by President Joanne Berger-Sweeney in an email reminder about National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20th. Trinity joins a wide range of schools across the country on this list for a number of reasons.
Heinous Anti-Semitic Act at Trinity College￼

Three swastikas were carved into the door of a Jewish Trinity student living in Ogilby Hall on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16th, according to emails from Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina and Reverend Marcus Halley. Campus Safety received a report on Sept. 18th and is currently investigating the act—an act which is distinctly categorized as a hate crime in the state of Connecticut.
Connecticut Celebrates Central American Independence on September 15th by Honoring Five Countries￼

Trinity College announced a partnership with the Hartford community to honor Central American independence. The Trinity community recently participated in a celebration of Central American Independence With the Central America United Committee of Hartford in an effort to spread awareness of the culture, history, and immigrant experiences of Central Americans.
Parkville Market: The Local Hub for Food and Events

Just down the road from campus, Parkville Market is a fun and easy way to change up routine, try new and different foods, and have fun with friends. Prior to becoming one of the most up-and-coming areas of Hartford, the Parkville neighborhood was a manufacturing and industrial center. It was the home base for a handful of major factories including Columbia Bicycle, Pope Manufacturing, Gray Telephone Pay Station, and Underwood and Royal Typewriters. The neighborhood now houses Hog River Brewing, reSET, HARDENCO, DesignSourceCT, Pine and Axe Axe Throwing, Hartford Flavor Company, and Real Art Ways. Located in the renovated and restructured Capitol City Lumber Co. building, Parkville Market has space for more than four hundred diners and is set up as a long hall with nineteen restaurants. You are able to get a taste of many different types of foods from many different cultures. You can walk up and down the aisles and take your pick from vendor companies including Brazilian Gula Grill, Burrito Loko, Fowl Play, Hartford Poke Co., J. Fry Co. Dirty Fries, J’s Crab Shack, Jamaican Jerk Shack, Las Tortas MX, Meltdown on Park, Mercado 27, Mofongo, Portly Pig, Que Chivo, Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza, The Local, and Twisted Italian Cafe, followed by Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, Manny’s Sweet Treats, Okinawa Boba Co., and Sno n’ Dough for dessert.
