Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
This Stylish And Cozy At-Home Essential Is Like A ‘Pillow Of Comfort On Your Feet’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Fall brings tons of good things, from pumpkin spice to apple picking to cozy sweaters. However, the season also comes with some super chilly mornings. Feeling the cold floor first thing in the morning is one of the not-so-great parts of this time of year. Thankfully, cozy slippers can help add some comfort and warmth to this equation.
15 fall throw pillows to scatter all over your home
Scatter your home with these stylish throw pillows and say hello to cozy-season
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
swineweb.com
Preparing your swine barn for winter
Help ensure sure your pigs and workers have a good environment throughout winter without high fossil fuel costs. Make sure the barn is “tight” enough to maintain adequate static pressure during outside temperatures less than 0 degrees F or minimum ventilation conditions. Check “winter” room inlets to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are Matching Bedroom Sets Going Out Of Style?
Matching furniture was designed to make shopping for bedroom furnishing quick and simple, but are they going out of style? Here's what you need to know.
reviewed.com
These smart hexagon lights are the ultimate piece of modern décor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. One of the major projects my partner and I tackled in our home this year was transforming the extra bedroom into an office-slash-gaming room for him. It’s almost complete, but he’s been itching for LED lights to make his gaming setup pop. When I saw the Govee Glide Hexa Pro Lights, I knew they would be the perfect finishing touch for the space.
25 Canopy Beds Perfect For Sleeping In Style
Canopy beds have been traced to medieval Europe, yet they are still popular today with good reason. Here are 25 canopy beds perfect for sleeping in style.
The Series X Gorilla mechanical watch adds power and wisdom to your style
Look cool when you wear the CIGA Design Mechanical Watch Series X Gorilla. This cyberpunk mechanical watch flaunts a hollow design, displaying the spinning gears and springs. You don’t wear a watch to tell the time—your phone can do that. No, now more than ever, mechanical watches serve as jewelry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indoor Plants Do All the Talking in These 6 Homes
Indoor plants can be plenty of work, but when the perfect balance of light and moisture can be found to keep them happy, they have a way of totally transforming a space. Whether you live in a bustling metropolis and need someplace to admire nature, or you simply want to tie your rural home’s interiors into its exterior, houseplants are a delightful fix that lend themselves to all types of decor styles. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best plant-filled spaces featured on Clever.
yankodesign.com
‘The Ergonomic Chair’ perfectly balances ergonomics, comfort, and aesthetics
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. Ergonomic chairs are a literal necessity as they can be a boon to our backs, helping us maintain a healthy posture. However, most ergonomic chairs tend to be a complete eyesore. But, I recently encountered a chair design that somehow manages to balance ergonomics and looks!
35 Ways to Effortlessly Infuse Infuse Your Home with a Cozy Natural Look
Japandi is a new style of Scandinavian interiors with Japanese-inspired elements. It fuses minimalism, neutral colors, and natural materials. This new trend is taking the internet by storm and will be a mainstay in housing decor. With its effortlessly cool vibe mixed with simple color palettes, there's no way this can go out of style. If you're intrigued by the Japandi decor style, then this list can give you some major home inspiration.
yankodesign.com
Split serves as both partition and air purifier for your space
If you live in a condo or work a lot in an office space, an air purifier is a must-have especially if you’re not able to open your windows often. Most of the time though, these devices are placed by the wall or close to the wall since you don’t want them to take up much space. It would be better though if you could place them in the middle of the room so it is able to “purify” the entire space well. So the idea is to make it multi-functional or at least integrate it into your room’s decoration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’ve moved back home to Lismore just in time for the third La Niña. The sound of rain brings dread | Kate Stroud
We’re holding off getting a couch till the wet season passes – I’ve lost far too much velvet to the Wilson River. Living in a flood plain means not ever fully resting
Comments / 0