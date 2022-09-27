Read full article on original website
Bills Reportedly Signing Former All-Pro Defensive Back
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive back Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Rhodes will help provide some much-needed veteran depth on an injury-ridden Buffalo secondary. He'll also reunite with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
After Week 3 of NFL season, supercomputer sees teams closing gap to Bills in AFC
Did you get a chance to watch the NFL Red Zone on Sunday for the 1 p.m. EDT kickoffs?. If you did, what you saw was chaos, comebacks all over the shop, and some dominant showings by some of the National Football League’s new elite teams. I saw new...
Buffalo Bills sign veteran former Florida State defensive back
The former Seminole will look to make an impact among a beat-up Buffalo secondary.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Back-to-back injuries for Tua Tagovailoa stir up a hornet's nest of questions | Habib
You want to think, you want to hope, that the coaches and team doctors and independent neurologists all did everything right for Tua Tagovailoa. Because this isn't a game. If we learn that Tagovailoa shouldn’t have been out there Thursday night, if anyone in any way put him in harm’s way by ignoring warning signs...
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Amid Buffalo Trade TaIk, Injuries Force Signing of Free Agent CB Xavier Rhodes
There is a new Bills corner in Buffalo. Is it a bloated and corny cliche to call NFL football "a game of attrition''?. At this moment, there is no way the Buffalo Bills see it that way ... And there might be no way to remedy it without making a meaningful move.
New Buffalo Bills Cornerback Was A Fan Before He Signed Here
It's funny how quickly things can change in the NFL. Not just for the fans, but for the players too!. One day your team is sitting at the top of the division and looking like there's a lot of space between them and everyone else below them. The next day they lose a bunch of players to injury and find themselves looking up at a different division leader. It's all part of the game.
ESPN
Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-2) at HOUSTON (0-2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 2-1-0; Houston 2-0-1. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 5-3. LAST MEETING: Texans beat Chargers 41-29 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Chargers...
