trincoll.edu
WRTC Celebrates its 75th Anniversary with a Panel
On Thursday, September 23rd, WRTC, Trinity’s on-campus independent radio, celebrated its seventy-fifth anniversary with a roundtable event hosted by the Trinity Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies. This panel focused on why independent radio still matters in an age increasingly engaged in internet-based, commercialized media. The conversation was guided by moderator Joshua King, a visiting assistant professor of Italian Studies as well as host of show Duck, You Sucker!on WRTC. The four panelists represented a wide range of connections with WRTC and independent radio. The panelists—Raffi Khatchadourian ’95, who was a part of WRTC throughout his time at Trinity and is a current staff writer at the New Yorker; Ken Freedman, the station manager of WFMU, the nation’s longest-running independent radio station; Craig Black, who has been involved with WRTC since 1979; and Taive Muenzberg ’23, a WRTC Executive Board member and host of show More Cowbell Please—all offered insight into why WRTC and all independent radio continue to be relevant and valuable.
trincoll.edu
How Cars have Killed Our Downtown: The Loss of People-centric Planning and What We can do About It
It does not take a genius to see that American downtowns are in serious distress. Unless you are from a large city like New York, Boston, or Providence, you are acutely aware that the once bustling downtowns that scatter the American landscape are nothing more than hollowed out shells of what they once were.
trincoll.edu
Professor Spotlight: Alexander Helberg is Bringing the Digital World and Social Media to Trinity Classrooms
Visiting Assistant Professor in the Allan K. Smith Center for Writing and Rhetoric Alexander Helberg advocates for an educational atmosphere that integrates more research on online media through students’ engagement with what they define as a digital world. The digital world is a major influence on student life here...
trincoll.edu
Heinous Anti-Semitic Act at Trinity College￼
Three swastikas were carved into the door of a Jewish Trinity student living in Ogilby Hall on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16th, according to emails from Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina and Reverend Marcus Halley. Campus Safety received a report on Sept. 18th and is currently investigating the act—an act which is distinctly categorized as a hate crime in the state of Connecticut.
trincoll.edu
Student Government Association Senate Elections: The Results for the Classes of 2023, 2024, and 2026
Trinity’s Student Government Association was holding elections for the position of Senator for the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Four Senators were elected for each class. Results of these elections were released on Saturday, September 24th, after the conclusion of the voting period, a 24- hour window that was open from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23rd to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday the 24th. Late votes or double votes were not considered.
