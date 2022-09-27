Just down the road from campus, Parkville Market is a fun and easy way to change up routine, try new and different foods, and have fun with friends. Prior to becoming one of the most up-and-coming areas of Hartford, the Parkville neighborhood was a manufacturing and industrial center. It was the home base for a handful of major factories including Columbia Bicycle, Pope Manufacturing, Gray Telephone Pay Station, and Underwood and Royal Typewriters. The neighborhood now houses Hog River Brewing, reSET, HARDENCO, DesignSourceCT, Pine and Axe Axe Throwing, Hartford Flavor Company, and Real Art Ways. Located in the renovated and restructured Capitol City Lumber Co. building, Parkville Market has space for more than four hundred diners and is set up as a long hall with nineteen restaurants. You are able to get a taste of many different types of foods from many different cultures. You can walk up and down the aisles and take your pick from vendor companies including Brazilian Gula Grill, Burrito Loko, Fowl Play, Hartford Poke Co., J. Fry Co. Dirty Fries, J’s Crab Shack, Jamaican Jerk Shack, Las Tortas MX, Meltdown on Park, Mercado 27, Mofongo, Portly Pig, Que Chivo, Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza, The Local, and Twisted Italian Cafe, followed by Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, Manny’s Sweet Treats, Okinawa Boba Co., and Sno n’ Dough for dessert.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO