Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Hypebae
Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week
New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market. When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee’s mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience’s mind.
France 24
Water-filled condoms bring 'mermaid vibes' to Paris Fashion Week
The eye-opening hand accessories featured in the label's "Aquatic Wear" collection, which also included the use of ice as an accessory. Design team (and couple) Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have often used recycled plastics in their collections but say they are seeking to go further with natural materials such as kelp and algae.
purewow.com
Love Cashmere? Reformation's 90/10 Collection Has Your Name All Over It
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You've probably caught onto this already, but cashmere holds a special place in our hearts for being hands down one...
Fashion East RTW Spring 2023
Lulu Kennedy, the founder of talent incubator Fashion East, has given many young fashion designers a home for their collections and ideas. Her roster has included Charlotte Knowles, Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilincic and more — all designers who now show on the official London Fashion Week calendar. So it...
Leon Bridges Teams With Wrangler on Denim Collection
Leon Bridges is continuing his partnership with Wrangler with a new denim collection. The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with the fashion brand for a denim collection in celebration of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary. The 29-piece collection includes women’s and men’s pieces including jeans, jackets, tops and other styles.
Refresh Your Wardrobe for Fall With This Classic Leather Blazer
This chic faux-leather blazer from Rilista needs to get added to your fall wardrobe ASAP — find out more
Good American Just Launched Compression Denim Jeans That Blend the Comfort of Sweats With the Power of Shapewear
Have you ever wished you could blend the comfort of sweatpants, the support of shapewear, and the compression element of workout clothes with the look of your favorite women’s jeans? Well, now, thanks to Good American, you can. Today, Good American, the Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian-backed label, launched a new denim compression system that includes the brand’s best-selling silhouettes like Good Icon, Good Legs, and Good Waist, all newly constructed with proprietary denim fabrication. From its straight-leg jeans to its plus-size jeans, this new material promises to hold you in, smooth you out, and sculpt you where you want it....
Vogue
The CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 Closed Milan Fashion Week In Serious Style
Four fashion shows, 14 awards, a great deal of ballet, and many speeches – perhaps most notably Cate Blanchett’s as she presented Giorgio Armani with his clearly deserved “Visionary” award: it all added up to a marathon closing event at Milan Fashion Week. That event was the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards, which on Sunday night attracted an almost surreally swanky crowd to the city’s storied La Scala opera house.
BBC
House of Zana owner hopes Zara trademark win will inspire others
Amber Kotrri, a boutique owner and designer from Darlington, made headlines last month by winning a trademark dispute with global fashion company Zara. Now she hopes other small businesses will be inspired to fight back against conglomerates. The BBC has spoken to her and other entrepreneurs about their experiences. Mrs...
Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network
MILAN — Versace is on a roll. The Milan-based luxury company is introducing a new store concept and expanding its retail network in addition to revamping its existing boutiques globally. The company plans to revisit all of its 212 boutiques around the world modeled after the new blueprint, which...
White Milano Energizes RTW Amid Energy, Political Concerns
MILAN — At White Milano, the curious were invited to take a peak into the future by stepping into a cube simulating green NFT artwork. The eco-conscious satiated their thirst for knowledge in a soundproof pod where sustainability leaders pondered the responsible business models of tomorrow. Down the road, Saudi Arabian women were showcasing their own collections and faces for the first time before press and buyers.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonValentino Couture Fall 2022All the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection By positioning itself as a stage for solutions and new frontiers, White...
Plus Size Model James Corbin on the Power of Walking in Fashion Week
The Fashion Month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-sized male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of which was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking fashion week, and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
hypebeast.com
Milan Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is Keeping It Simple and Chic
When it comes to fashion week street style, onlookers are almost always treated to a style spectacle filled with vibrancy, eccentric patterns and dramatic silhouettes. As the world returns to a sense of normalcy post-pandemic, the fashion week was amongst the main events that have seen an uptick in excitement. The energy on the streets of fashion week were highlighted by the extraordinary outfits. While these outfits are eye-catching, more often than not, they are not what most people would wear on a day-to-day basis. This Spring/Summer 2023 season during Milan Fashion Week has been a remarkable turn of events, seeing the return of clean, straightforward and fundamental styling. Attendees have stepped away from the ostentatious “look at me” outfits and opted for casual chic for everyday wear.
This Leopard Print UK Victorian Terrace Is Peak Vintage Maximalism
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Lois Connors, husband, two sons, and two cats. Location: Cheshire, United Kingdom. Type of home: Victorian terraced. Size: 1000 square feet. Years...
The Skinny on Skinny Jeans’ Popularity
Reports of the death of skinny jeans have been exaggerated—but not greatly. According to a recent report by retail platform Edited, slim denim silhouettes are in serious decline in the men’s sector but they are still the second-most available option in both men’s and women’s (slim in men’s wear and straight in women’s wear are No. 1). In addition, women are still buying black, mid-wash, coated looks and bum-sculpting skinnies at full price. Overall, men’s denim deliveries that arrived Jan. 1-July 31, 2022 fell 33 percent compared to the same period last year while women’s rose 2 percent, spurred by the popularity...
