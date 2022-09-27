When it comes to fashion week street style, onlookers are almost always treated to a style spectacle filled with vibrancy, eccentric patterns and dramatic silhouettes. As the world returns to a sense of normalcy post-pandemic, the fashion week was amongst the main events that have seen an uptick in excitement. The energy on the streets of fashion week were highlighted by the extraordinary outfits. While these outfits are eye-catching, more often than not, they are not what most people would wear on a day-to-day basis. This Spring/Summer 2023 season during Milan Fashion Week has been a remarkable turn of events, seeing the return of clean, straightforward and fundamental styling. Attendees have stepped away from the ostentatious “look at me” outfits and opted for casual chic for everyday wear.

