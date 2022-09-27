Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Men Aren't the Only Ones at Risk of Being Single and Lonely, Dating Expert Reveals
Last month, psychologist Greg Matos wrote an article for Psychology Today predicting that unintentionally single, lonely men would be more prevalent due to their lack of emotional intelligence. The news took every social media and media platform by storm but according to Match‘s in-house dating expert Rachel DeAlto, we might have things all wrong.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
powerofpositivity.com
Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much
Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are
A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Psych Centra
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
Psych Centra
Can Someone Really Change Their Behaviors, Traits, and Habits?
People can change but only if a few requirements are met, including self-awareness and willpower. There are some exceptions, though. Your personality is shaped by a dynamic relationship between your interactions, temperament, and environments. Change is possible. What does it mean for a person to change? Change is a sustained...
MedicalXpress
Do synchronized brains predict happy marriages?
When it comes to love, do opposites attract or do birds of a feather flock together? Surprisingly, the scientific research on romantic compatibility has produced conflicting results, with some studies suggesting that similarities in personality, demographics and attractiveness predict happily ever after, and others suggesting it's the differences that sustain a relationship.
CNBC
There are 3 main attachment styles in every relationship—here’s the ‘healthiest’ type, says therapist
Our attachment style is shaped and developed in early childhood by our relationships with our parents. According to the attachment theory, first developed by psychologist Mary Ainsworth and psychiatrist John Bowlby in the 1950s, we mirror the dynamics we had with our parents — or primary caregivers — as infants and children.
psychologytoday.com
The New Science of Happiness
New research suggests that we can boost our happiness levels through effortful activity and conscious habits. Knowing about the biases of our brain that prevent us from being happy can help us overcome them. Things beyond our control, like our genetics and circumstances, play less of a role on our...
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
