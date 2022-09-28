Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Friday, Sept. 23
Occurred at Speedway on S Main. RP IS EMPLOYEE A MALE AND A FEMALE ARE IN A 415 VERBAL AND THE MALE IS GETTING AGGRESSIVE W/ THE FEMALE. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 04:26 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2209230017. Occurred at Grocery Outlet on S Main. PER MANAGER - MALE WAS...
Lake County News
Cal Fire law enforcement arrests two in Healdsburg arson series
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Law enforcement officers have arrested two Healdsburg residents for 21 felony counts of arson for their role in setting a series of fires last September. Upon completion of an extensive multi-year investigation, Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police seek missing teen
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. Crise Martain Askew, 16, was last seen in the 14000 block of Alvita in Clearlake on Sunday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Oct. 6
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County News
New regional leadership program to launch in January
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Applications are now open for Leadership Redwood Coast, or LRC, a regional leadership program centered on empowering diverse individuals throughout Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake and Mendocino counties, and tribal lands. Launching in January of 2023, LRC will be a master class on personal leadership development,...
Lake County News
Three North Coast students start new school year with annual PG&E Better Together STEM Scholarships
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Tuesday announced that 40 students from hometowns in its service area will receive scholarships totaling $250,000 from the 2022 Better Together STEM Scholarship Program. Among the awardees are three students from Lake and Mendocino counties. The PG&E Corporation Foundation funds...
Lake County News
City of Lakeport seeks applicants for commissions, committees
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport has opportunities for the general public to become involved in local government by serving on local commissions and committees. If you have an interest in serving your community, applying for a position on a city commission or committee is a great place to start.
Lake County News
County officials discuss levee situation with Upper Lake residents
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Upper Lake’s levees, the community’s concerns about their condition and the county’s ongoing work to find the best solution to fix them was the focus of a Wednesday evening workshop. The Western Region Town Hall, or WRTH, held the workshop at the...
Comments / 0