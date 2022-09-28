ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Sept. 23

Occurred at Speedway on S Main. RP IS EMPLOYEE A MALE AND A FEMALE ARE IN A 415 VERBAL AND THE MALE IS GETTING AGGRESSIVE W/ THE FEMALE. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 04:26 PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT 2209230017. Occurred at Grocery Outlet on S Main. PER MANAGER - MALE WAS...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Cal Fire law enforcement arrests two in Healdsburg arson series

NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Law enforcement officers have arrested two Healdsburg residents for 21 felony counts of arson for their role in setting a series of fires last September. Upon completion of an extensive multi-year investigation, Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested...
HEALDSBURG, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Police seek missing teen

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenage boy. Crise Martain Askew, 16, was last seen in the 14000 block of Alvita in Clearlake on Sunday, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through Oct. 6

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
Clearlake, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakeshore, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lake County News

New regional leadership program to launch in January

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Applications are now open for Leadership Redwood Coast, or LRC, a regional leadership program centered on empowering diverse individuals throughout Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake and Mendocino counties, and tribal lands. Launching in January of 2023, LRC will be a master class on personal leadership development,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

City of Lakeport seeks applicants for commissions, committees

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport has opportunities for the general public to become involved in local government by serving on local commissions and committees. If you have an interest in serving your community, applying for a position on a city commission or committee is a great place to start.
LAKEPORT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy