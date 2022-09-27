On Thursday, September 23rd, WRTC, Trinity’s on-campus independent radio, celebrated its seventy-fifth anniversary with a roundtable event hosted by the Trinity Institute for Interdisciplinary Studies. This panel focused on why independent radio still matters in an age increasingly engaged in internet-based, commercialized media. The conversation was guided by moderator Joshua King, a visiting assistant professor of Italian Studies as well as host of show Duck, You Sucker!on WRTC. The four panelists represented a wide range of connections with WRTC and independent radio. The panelists—Raffi Khatchadourian ’95, who was a part of WRTC throughout his time at Trinity and is a current staff writer at the New Yorker; Ken Freedman, the station manager of WFMU, the nation’s longest-running independent radio station; Craig Black, who has been involved with WRTC since 1979; and Taive Muenzberg ’23, a WRTC Executive Board member and host of show More Cowbell Please—all offered insight into why WRTC and all independent radio continue to be relevant and valuable.

