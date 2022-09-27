Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
trincoll.edu
Heinous Anti-Semitic Act at Trinity College￼
Three swastikas were carved into the door of a Jewish Trinity student living in Ogilby Hall on the morning of Friday, Sept. 16th, according to emails from Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina and Reverend Marcus Halley. Campus Safety received a report on Sept. 18th and is currently investigating the act—an act which is distinctly categorized as a hate crime in the state of Connecticut.
trincoll.edu
Parkville Market: The Local Hub for Food and Events
Just down the road from campus, Parkville Market is a fun and easy way to change up routine, try new and different foods, and have fun with friends. Prior to becoming one of the most up-and-coming areas of Hartford, the Parkville neighborhood was a manufacturing and industrial center. It was the home base for a handful of major factories including Columbia Bicycle, Pope Manufacturing, Gray Telephone Pay Station, and Underwood and Royal Typewriters. The neighborhood now houses Hog River Brewing, reSET, HARDENCO, DesignSourceCT, Pine and Axe Axe Throwing, Hartford Flavor Company, and Real Art Ways. Located in the renovated and restructured Capitol City Lumber Co. building, Parkville Market has space for more than four hundred diners and is set up as a long hall with nineteen restaurants. You are able to get a taste of many different types of foods from many different cultures. You can walk up and down the aisles and take your pick from vendor companies including Brazilian Gula Grill, Burrito Loko, Fowl Play, Hartford Poke Co., J. Fry Co. Dirty Fries, J’s Crab Shack, Jamaican Jerk Shack, Las Tortas MX, Meltdown on Park, Mercado 27, Mofongo, Portly Pig, Que Chivo, Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza, The Local, and Twisted Italian Cafe, followed by Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, Manny’s Sweet Treats, Okinawa Boba Co., and Sno n’ Dough for dessert.
trincoll.edu
Professor Spotlight: Alexander Helberg is Bringing the Digital World and Social Media to Trinity Classrooms
Visiting Assistant Professor in the Allan K. Smith Center for Writing and Rhetoric Alexander Helberg advocates for an educational atmosphere that integrates more research on online media through students’ engagement with what they define as a digital world. The digital world is a major influence on student life here...
trincoll.edu
How Cars have Killed Our Downtown: The Loss of People-centric Planning and What We can do About It
It does not take a genius to see that American downtowns are in serious distress. Unless you are from a large city like New York, Boston, or Providence, you are acutely aware that the once bustling downtowns that scatter the American landscape are nothing more than hollowed out shells of what they once were.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trincoll.edu
Student Government Association Senate Elections: The Results for the Classes of 2023, 2024, and 2026
Trinity’s Student Government Association was holding elections for the position of Senator for the classes of 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Four Senators were elected for each class. Results of these elections were released on Saturday, September 24th, after the conclusion of the voting period, a 24- hour window that was open from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23rd to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday the 24th. Late votes or double votes were not considered.
Comments / 0