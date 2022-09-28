Eddie Alvarez is looking to sign a new contract that will finish off his career. A former UFC champion is looking for some big fights and could be returning to the organization. Eddie Alvarez has come to the end of his run with ONE Championship and wants to end his career on his own terms. Alvarez left the UFC back in 2018 and has been fighting for ONE Championship ever since. During his time with the organization he fought in Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines, now Alvarez wants to return to fighting in front of his home crowd in the United States. He spoke about this and more on The MMA Hour.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO