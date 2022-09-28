Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White Explains Decision To Release Aspen Ladd From UFC: ‘She’s Not Made Weight So Many Times, It Had to Happen’
UFC president Dana White explains the promotion’s decision to release Aspen Ladd from the promotion. It was reported earlier this week that Ladd was released from the promotion due to several weight misses. Dana White addressed the release in a post-fight press conference following the DWCS Season 6 finale.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
Maryna Moroz discusses becoming the first UFC fighter to do a Playboy Centerfold: “I think America changed me“
Maryna Moroz has spoken about how it feels to become the first UFC fighter to make an appearance in Playboy. Earlier this week, it was announced that Maryna Moroz has become the first UFC fighter to appear in Playboy. Moroz, 31, is currently finding success inside the Octagon with a three-fight win streak to her name – and she’s quite clearly having some joy outside of the cage, too.
Dustin Poirier “would love” to retire in the UFC but admits “I’m a prizefighter and the prize has to be right”
Dustin Poirier has been in the UFC since 2011 and he hopes he can retire with the promotion but isn’t ruling anything out. In the past few years, free agency in MMA has been much bigger with marquee free agents like Michael Chandler leaving Bellator to sign with the UFC while Eddie Alvarez departed the UFC to sign with ONE Championship, and Cris Cyborg left the UFC to sign with Bellator among others. To only add to that, Nate Diaz has now become a free agent and Poirier admits he will be paying close attention to how that plays out and what Diaz gets.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Partner
Amy Schneider's going from winning "Jeopardy!" to just flat out winning in life -- the historic TV champ says she's hitched, and she actually did it on the Q.T. quite a while ago. Amy revealed her marriage news on her social media, where she announced ... "Genevieve Davis and I...
TMZ.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Exited NYC Gala To Be By Dying Stepfather’s Side
Sarah Jessica Parker had a lot of people concerned when she unexpectedly walked out of a gala in NYC ... and we've now learned she left to be by her dying stepfather's side in his final moments. The Parker family tells TMZ ... Sarah's stepdad, Paul Giffin Forste, died unexpectedly...
TMZ.com
Coolio Appeared Happy and in Good Health Just Days Before Death
Coolio's sudden death comes as a total shock to fans who interacted with him less than a week before he passed, and they say he gave no indication he was having health issues. TMZ obtained these photos and videos of the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper traveling last Friday through the Houston airport, and he was happy and in good spirits as he greeted some giddy fans.
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jessica Penne illness scraps UFC Fight Night 211 bout with Tabatha Ricci
The day before the event, UFC Fight Night 211 has lost a women’s bout. An illness has taken Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) out of her women’s strawweight bout against Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC). The fight had been set for the prelims. UFC officials made the announcement just prior to the start of the card’s official weigh-ins.
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE・
mmanews.com
Watch: Top Finishes From Fighters On UFC Vegas 61 Card
The UFC is hyping up their upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card by releasing a compilation of some of the best finishes from some of the event’s fighters. UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined on Saturday by a strawweight matchup between rising contenders Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern. The co-main event also promises plenty of excitement with welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo set to do battle.
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Handling relationships doesn’t come with a manual, but it requires two emotionally intelligent individuals to avoid having a failed union. Empathy keeps personal sentiment or cultural bias people grew up with in check, as this is a key factor leading to divorce among many partners. Recently, a bride-to-be might...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series
11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
Lutalo Muhammad hints at MMA future after retiring from taekwondo
Double Olympic medallist Lutalo Muhammad is preparing to turn his attention to mixed martial arts after calling time on his international taekwondo career at the age of 31.Muhammad won a bronze medal at London 2012 and fell agonisingly short of gold in Rio four years later when his opponent Cheick Sallah Cisse landed a head-kick in the final second of their men’s 80kg bout.A lifelong combat sports fan, Muhammad revealed he has already received some tentative offers and is considering shifting his career into the MMA octagon.“I feel like my Olympic journey may be over, but I don’t feel like...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
Eddie Alvarez Wants To Finish His Career In The US, Open To UFC Return or Superfight With Nate Diaz
Eddie Alvarez is looking to sign a new contract that will finish off his career. A former UFC champion is looking for some big fights and could be returning to the organization. Eddie Alvarez has come to the end of his run with ONE Championship and wants to end his career on his own terms. Alvarez left the UFC back in 2018 and has been fighting for ONE Championship ever since. During his time with the organization he fought in Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines, now Alvarez wants to return to fighting in front of his home crowd in the United States. He spoke about this and more on The MMA Hour.
worldboxingnews.net
The most anctipated boxing bouts ever
Some of the most significant boxing matches in the history of the sport took place with fans all over the world on the edge of their seats. Wagering devotees had the joy of the most thrilling chances to back their favorite. Our main ten rundown incorporates a portion of history’s most eminent and anticipated boxing challenges.
TMZ.com
Coolio Was Supposed To Film 'Wild 'N Out' Episode Week Before Death
Coolio was busy working up until he died, but there was one opportunity he was super excited about that unfortunately never happened ... he was supposed to appear on one of Nick Cannon's most popular shows. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Coolio was scheduled to be in Atlanta...
Belal Muhammad Reveals Progress From Training With Khabib & Islam for UFC 280: ‘I Don’t Have To Worry’
Belal Muhammad seems to have found a new home in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp. The top-ranked welterweight contender is set to take on rising prospect Sean Brady at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Coming off his debut main event win over Vicente Luque in April, Muhammad goes into the bout looking to extend his three-fight win streak. For Brady, it will be his chance to leapfrog his competition and move up in the rankings.
TMZ.com
Ski Mask the Slump God Talks Pnb Rock Murder Arrests, Still Wearing Bling
You can count Ski Mask the Slump God among the rappers who won't stop wearing iced-out chains and jewelry after PnB Rock's murder, but he's taking some precautions and relying on good energy!!!. TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Ski Mask Thursday at LAX and asked about his massive...
Comments / 0